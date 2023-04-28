Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG

Reading Rep Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of The Rumble Under the Rug, which is in partnership with Reading Libraries and will be directed and written by Helen Eastman after sell-out successes at Reading Rep with Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, and Alby the Penguin Saves the World.

The production will see Holly Burns, who recently made her professional debut in Reading Rep's Peter Pan, take on the role of investigator Dr Hubbub in the production.

There's something rumbling under the rug. What could it be? Is it an alien, a tiger, or a monster? Never fear - Dr. Hubbub has arrived to investigate, but she needs your help!

Join us on this interactive adventure to discover who is hiding under the rug, and how we can make them welcome in our world.

The Rumble Under the Rug, which will feature composition by Patrick Stockbridge (Reading Twilight Trail) and design consultation by Miriam Houghton, will also have an abridged early years version (for ages 18 months to 3 years) which will visit libraries, schools and the town's John Lewis store ahead of a limited run at Reading Rep Theatre from 31st May - 3rd June. All performances for the touring dates will be free to the public.

Touring dates include: Central Library (Friday 5th May at 11:15am), Whitley Library (Tuesday 9th May at 10:30am), Palmer Park Library (Wednesday 10th May at 10am), John Lewis, Reading Town Centre (Wednesday 10th May at 1:30pm), Caversham Library (Thursday 11th May at 10:30am), Tilehurst Library (Thursday 11th May at 3pm), Battle Library (Thursday 18th May at 9:45am), Southcote Library (Friday 19th May at 10am) and John Lewis, Reading Town Centre (Wednesday 24th May at 1:30 pm).

Chris Cuming, Associate Director and Director of Engage at Reading Rep Theatre said, "Creating brand new early years work is a huge part of Reading Rep's commitment to creating work for Reading's community. We are delighted to be working with Helen, again, to create a unique piece of theatre that is accessible and fun for families. Being able to extend our run of The Rumble Under The Rug out to schools, libraries and John Lewis is a really exciting opportunity to meet new faces and encourage engagement with theatre at a young age. We can't wait to meet all our brand-new noiseologists!

We're delighted to once again work in partnership with Reading Libraries to bring the joy of theatre to children and families all over the town. The tour and Reading Rep performances are generously supported by Arts Council England Project Grants, alongside Backstage Trust, The Mosawi Foundation, The Linbury Trust, and the Foyle Foundation. "

Tickets are on sale at www.readingrep.com. All tickets for the run at Reading Rep Theatre are £5, with Babes in Arms tickets available for £1 administration fee.