Cast Change Announced For Royal Opera House's DON GIOVANNI

English baritone Christopher Maltman has withdrawn from performing in the last two performances of Don Giovanni on Friday 16 and Sunday 18 July 2021. This is due to ongoing quarantine regulations meaning he is unable to honour his artistic commitments at Covent Garden due to scheduled appearances in Rome and Salzburg.

Italian bass Riccardo Fassi will perform the role of Don Giovanni, making his Royal Opera House debut. Fassi will return for the 2021/22 Season taking on the titular role in the revival of David McVicar's sumptuous and hugely popular period staging of The Marriage of Figaro.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged at this time. Please note that due to covid restrictions and quarantine arrangements casting and creative teams are subject to change.