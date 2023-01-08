Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB

Continuing their reign of theatrical firsts, Leeds Conservatoire's BA Acting and Actor Musician programmes has announced the regional premiere of The Coup Coup Club, a political musical cabaret set in the heart of Argentina's Dirty War. Spectacular, arresting, and totally unique, it follows one mother's extraordinary quest to take on the authorities and find her 'disappeared' daughter. The show has previously been performed as These Trees Are Made of Blood at Southwark Playhouse (2015) and Arcola Theatre (2017). Featuring a book by Paul Jenkins, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, based on an original concept by Amy Draper, and directed by Erin Carter and Elvi Piper, The Coup Coup Club, an immersive theatrical experience, featuring magic, movement and original live music performed by the company of actor-musicians, pulls back the curtain on a secretive state, and shines the spotlight on a powerful act of resistance.

The cast includes; Taylor McGuire as The General, Georgie Samuels as Gloria, Aindriu Captain-Ritchie as Campos, Joe Deverell-Smith as Suarez, Lizzy Trenell as Ana, Ethan Cooper as Matias, Lauren Harthorpe as Allegra, and Kayleigh Thorn as C.I.A. The ensemble is completed by Chloe Atlas, Izzy Betts, Tasha Dowd, Deborah Jardine, Katherine Kaims, Jonathan Rainey Reid, Roan Shea, and Lydia Turnbull.

The creative team is completed by musical director Sarah De Tute, set and costume designer Anthony Jones, movement director Eilon Morris, intimacy director Christina Fulcher, magic consultant Michael Wolf, vocal support Loreto Murray, assistant director Jonathan Rainey Reid, assistant musical director Jo Revell, dance and intimacy captain Katherine Kaims, music captain Deborah Jardine, vocal captain Izzy Betts, producer Chemeana Lacey, production manager Simon Bedwell, company stage manager Eve Machin-Johnson, deputy stage manager Heidi Thornton, and assistant stage manager Giuliana Mazzocanti.

Tickets for this new musical are on general sale now at bit.ly/CoupCoup.

Leeds Conservatoire

The Coup Coup Club

Book by Paul Jenkins

Music and Lyrics by Darren Clark

Original Direction & Concept by Amy Draper

Directed by Erin Carter & Elvi Piper

In proud partnership with SlungLow

The Warehouse In Holbeck

February 1st - 4th 2023

Performances: Wednesday-Saturday 7:30pm (Friday 2:30pm & 7:30pm)