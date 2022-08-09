Cast Announced For The World Premiere of KIN at Factory Playhouse, Hitchin

After two sell out concert performances at the Other Palace Theare, London and over one million views on TikTok, 'Kin' a new British musical will be making its world premiere at The Factory Playhouse Hitchin from 7 - 11 September, 2022.

Noah, a skilled rock climber, is broken and physically scarred after a tragic accident but Ashville, the small southern American town he lives in, has other problems.

The KIN, a controversial community attracting people from all over the world, has purchased an old ranch in the little town, causing unthinkable conflict with the townsfolk. Misfit Noah, the mayor's son, desperate to prove himself to his father, is forced to take matters into his own hands and save the town from disaster. Noah climbs down the side of the cliff, the only entrance and secretly joins the

community. What Noah doesn't know, is that Cora, a Kinsperson, is going to burst into his world in a riot of colour. And what neither of them know, is that they are going to change each other's lives forever.

Cast:

Alex James-Hatton (Heathers, West End and Book of Mormon UK tour) as Noah

Elliott Evans ('Taboo', London Palladium) as 1st cover Noah and Kyle

Sophie-Rose Middleton ('SIX', 'Footloose', 'Dirty Dancing') as Cora

Jake Alun ('Strange Encounters') as Terrance

Olivia Hallett ('Anything Goes', Other Palace) as Carole & Marge

Thomas Alsop '(Carousel', Cadogan Hall) as Turtle

Sam Wells ('Days of Candy' and 'Kin') as Kirk

Harvey Loakes ('The Osmonds Musical', UK tour, ' Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', London Palladium) as Joe

Livi Kent ('Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', London Palladium) as Thea

Laura Dawkes ('Kin', Other Palace) as Ivy

Ralph Phillips (EDSA) as Calvin

Simanié Hemmise ('Kin', Other Palace) as Eva,

Javai James ('Kin', Other Palace) as Tarick

Georgie Butler ('Footloose', Factory Playhouse) as June

Ella McLaughlin ('Footloose', Factory Playhouse) as Tam

Creative team:

Written by Emil Dale & Stefan Kelk (he/him)

Musical Supervisor & Musical Director Pete Mitchell (he/him)

Choreography by Arran Anzani-Jones (he/him)

Sound Design by Steve Jonas (he/him)

Lighting Design by Bob Bustance (he/him)

Dramaturgy in original workshops Sarah Middleton (she/her)

Casting by Claire Cassidy from Debbie O'Brien Casting

Company Manager Beatrice Pryor (she/her)

Produced by Emil Dale Productions Ltd