Cast Announced For The UK Premiere Of COPS at Southwark Playhouse

Final casting is today announced for the UK premiere of 'COPS' by American writer Tony Tortora, a new play inspired by real-life events in the often brutal and corrupt world of 1950's Chicago policing and mob violence.

'COPS', directed by Andy Jordan, premieres at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 15 January - Saturday 1 February, 2020.

Press night: Friday 17 January at 8pm.

Chicago. 1957. Four cops, different ages, classes and races, mired in duplicity and mutual suspicion, have to grab a gangster turned state witness before the Mob do.

Outside their office the world is changing. The Civil Rights movement. Race riots. Mass consumerism. Rock 'n' Roll. Elvis has arrived! Sex is everywhere...

As much comedy as it is drama, with wonderfully written characters, razor-sharp, witty banter, authentic spiky dialogue, and explosive scenes of emotional power and soul-baring poignancy, 'COPS' examines masculinity and racism whilst offering a touching message about how love conquers all and blood being thicker than water..

Cast:

Roger Alborough was Andy Capp in 'Andy Capp the Musical' at the Finborough Theatre and The Professor, 'The Lesson', The Hope Theatre.

Jack Flammiger is a recent BA (Hons) RADA graduate, and is making his professional debut in 'COPS'.

Daniel Francis had the lead role in 'The Brothers Size' and 'Blackta' at The Young Vic and 'Off The Endz' at the Royal Court.

James Sobol Kelly was in 'The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable', 'Faust' and 'The Masque of the Red Death, all produced by Punchdrunk/National Theatre. He also played Shylock in 'The Merchant of Venice' and Gloucester in 'King Lear' for Guildford Shakespeare Company.

Creative Team:

Writer Tony Tortora

Director & Dramaturg Andy Jordan

Set & Costume Designer Anthony Lamble

Composer & Sound Designer Simon Slater

Lighting Designer Chris Corner

Assistant Director/Assistant Producer Timothy Trimingham Lee

Produced by Andy Jordan Productions Ltd and Pluto Productions Ltd.

Box office: 020 7407 0234 or online www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk





