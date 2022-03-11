Cast Announced For TAPPED at Theatre503



Bethany Cooper Productions today announces the cast for the world première production of Tapped. Jennifer Daley plays Dawn alongside Olivia Sweeney playing Jen and Max Hastings as Gavi. The production opens on 12 April, with previews from the 5 April and runs until 23 April. A live-captured version of the production will stream on 26 April.

Tapped is a heart-warming comedy that explores the importance of connection, fulfilment and (lack of) hope. In Stapleford aka Stabbo, we meet Gavi, Jen and Dawn at an amateur self-help group who all share one commonality; they're desperate for escapism. Tapped is a witty and sensitive portrayal of managing mental health within a family, highlighting the barriers we put up in order to put on a brave face, whilst having those all-important lightbulb moments, like realising Aldi really does sell everything.

A play about eating too many biscuits, missed opportunities, big dreams in small places and how the idea of change is far easier said than done.



Gavi wants to inspire his community. Which is tricky when everyone would prefer to just stay at home and watch Bake Off. Adamant to succeed, he starts hosting motivational meetings from his garage for his fellow Co-op colleagues. With the help of daily mantras, goal setting and repeatedly listening to Spandau Ballet, he believes he can change their lives for the better. However, when the only two attendees are bickering mother and daughter Dawn and Jen, it's not quite the enlightening experience they all thought it would be. Dawn wants more from life, Jen wants a brand-new life and Gavi just wants Jen in his life; but there's only so much 'positive visualisation' they can all do before simply facing up to the painful reality of what's really going on.

Jennifer Daley plays Dawn. For theatre her credits include Big Big Sky (Hampstead Theatre), Everything (Lawrence Batley Theatre), Sing Yer Heart Out for The Lads (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia? (Theatre Royal Haymarket) Safe (Soho Theatre), Left My Desk (Lostwatch/Greenwich Theatre), The Land of The Three Towers (Pleasance), She Called Me Mother (Tara Arts), This Wide Night (Albany Theatre), Wasted Trap Doors (Bush Theatre), Educating Rita (UK Tour), Gutted, Bashment (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Dancing For Beginners (Charing Cross Theatre), The South London Passion Plays (Tristan Bates Theatre), London Exiles (Soho Theatre), Cymbeline (Drayton Theatre). Television credits include Trust, The Interceptor, Nuzzle and Scratch, Eastenders, Dalziel & Pascoe 'A Death in the Family' - Part 1 and 2, Hidden Lives, Doctors, Casualty.

Olivia Sweeney plays Jen. For theatre her credits include Macbeth (National Theatre UK/Ireland Tour), Electrolyte (Wildcard/Pleasance Dome), The Secret Garden (Theatre By The Lake) Mighty Atoms (Hull Truck), After Party (Wildcard/The Pleasance), The Maids (Harrogate Theatre), Screaming Heart Come Closer, Hoax: My Lonely Heart (The Royal Exchange), My Brothers Country (The Lowry), The Dead Girl (The Arcola Theatre), Noura (Theatre 503), In My Bed (Milk and Two Sugars Theatre Company), As you Like it and Black and White (National Youth Theatre Rep Company). For television her work includes Coronation Street, Doctors, Ordinary Lies.

Max Hastings plays Gavi. For theatre his credits include Victoria's Knickers (Stratford Circus Arts Centre), Flashbang (Lion & Unicorn Theatre). For television his credits include The Machines that Built America, Masters of the Air.

Katie Redford is a BAFTA Award winning writer & performer from Nottingham and a BBC Comedy writersroom alumni. Tapped is her debut play for stage. Her other works include Yellow Lips (2021) and Ghosted (2018).