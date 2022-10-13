Cast Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at The Gaiety

See Sleeping Beauty at The Gaiety this Christmas and discover that there's nothing more powerful than a girl who trusts her own heart.

Sleeping Beauty, brought to you in association with The Gailes Hotel and Spa, starts on the 25th of November and runs until December 31st. It is a panto experience not to be missed. With a variety of evening and matinee show times throughout the run you can find the perfect time to come and enjoy a festive day out to the theatre with friends and family of all ages!

Everyone can enjoy this show, with Relaxed Performance* and British Sign Language & Audio Described Performances.

Sleeping Beauty tells the timeless tale of love, curses and magic...

The Kingdom of Ayrshire and Arran awaits the return of its Princess and future Queen after eighteen years in exile. The Castle and everyone it in have been prisoners of the Curse of the wicked sorceress Carabosse, Bride of Maybole, who wants the throne all to herself - she's got a pet dragon waiting in the wings to back her up claim! Only true love can break the spell - but with the Princess Aurora in hiding and a Prince not keen on marrying someone he's never met; how can the Kingdom be saved?

Meet the Cast

Chiara Sparkes as Briar Rose: Making her Gaiety debut, the dazzling Chiara will be playing Briar Rose in Sleeping Beauty. She is a singing sensation who will dance her way into your heart (and hopefully Prince Robbie's). Her Credits include: Angesa, Glasgow Girls (National Theatre of Scotland); Ensemble, MAMMA MIA! (UK and International Tour); Gerda, The Snow Queen (Dundee Rep) Cesca, Logan High (CBBC).

David Rankine as Prince Robbie of Troon: Dashing and charming, David will be our Prince Robbie. He is a seasoned theatre actor with experience in everything from Musicals to Shakespeare. His credits include: Don, Summer Holiday (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) Martin Harrison, Chicago (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) Petruchio, The Taming of the Shrew (Bard in the Botanicas); Dave, Avoidable Climbing (Citizens Theatre/Take Me Somewhere)

Fraser Boyle as Nannie Annie McCuddles: Part of our writing duo for Sleeping Beauty, we are delighted that Fraser will be returning to the Gaiety and taking on the role of Nannie Annie McCuddles. Fraser was nominated for 'Best Dame' at The Great British Pantomime Awards 2019, so, expect to laugh a lot! His credits include: Widow Twankey, Aladdin (Imagine Theatre); Queen of Hearts, Alice in Wonderland (Starbright); Lavina Achtercludgie, Cinderella (Imagine Theatre)

Gavin Jon Wright as Wee Jimmy Jester: If you are a regular at the Gaiety pantomime, Gavin needs no introduction. He was Daft Duncan in Jamie and the Unicorn, and Jack in Jack in the Beanstalk. We can't wait to see what comedy mayhem he can cause this time. His credits include: Spud, Trainspotting (Citizens Theatre/Edinburgh Kings Theatre) Uncle Roy, Unfair (Channel 4); Gordon Harris, Rivercity (BBC Scotland); Brian McDade, Shetland (ITV)

Ali Cleland as Carabosse, Bride of Maybole: Local Girl Ali is deliciously good at being wickedly bad. You might have seen her as the baddie, Gowdie Banadook, in Jamie & The Unicorn and know she is also a very talented singer. You should be prepared to boo loudly! BOOOOOOO! Her credits include: Gowdie Banadook, Jamie & The Unicorn (The Gaiety); Veruca Achtercludgie, Cinderella (Imagine Theatre); Carabosse, Sleeping Beauty (Imagine Theatre)

Julie Coombe as Bella, The Arran Fairy: Known to theatre audiences across the country as co-creator and star of the hit comedy show 'Hormonal Housewives', Julie Coombe will be conjuring up comedy and magic as Bella, the Arran Fairy. You might have seen her doing stand-up in Glasgow, but will she be able to stand up to the evil Carabosse? Her credits include Sandy, Turns of the Tide (A Play, A Pie & A Pint); Magrit, The Steamie (Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Terri Johnstone, River City (BBC Scotland)

Completing our ten-strong cast, our all-singing, all-dancing Ensemble (Ross Baxter, Danny Holmes, Julia Murray and Kara Swinney) and three teams of local Junior Dancers

The Dream (Creative) Team

Our five-star creative team spin the tale of Sleeping Beauty just for The Gaiety

Fresh from the dizzy heights of success of Jack and the Beanstalk (2019), The Scunner That Stole Christmas (2020) and Jamie and the Unicorn (2021) - our incredible writing duo Fraser Boyle and Ken Alexander work their magic with the classic pantomime tale Sleeping Beauty.

Ken Alexander, who also directs, is joined by a top-notch creative team including Musical Director and Arranger Thea Panainte, who is putting together a brilliant range of dynamic musical highlights with her live band, alongside Sarah Wilkie our Choreographer, who will be creating our dazzling dance numbers. Alisa Kalyanova (Jamie and the Unicorn, The Scunner That Stole Christmas) is our brilliant Costume Designer and our sparkling scenery is designed by Mark Walters (Glitter Pantomimes). The team is completed by Lighting Designer Wayne Dowdeswell and Sound Designer Fraser Milroy.

