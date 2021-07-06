Cast Announced For SHINING CITY at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announces the full casting for Shining City, directed by Artistic Director Nadia Fall. Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Michelle Fox and Rory Keenan are joining the previously announced Brendan Coyle in this first London revival since premiering at the Royal Court in 2004 to critical acclaim.

Dublin, Ireland. John, recently bereaved, believes himself to be haunted by the ghost of his dead wife.

Plagued by secrets, he slowly reveals his story and his truth to Ian - a psychotherapist and former priest who has lost his faith. As the two men struggle to make sense of their place in the world, they are bound in ways they could never have imagined and forced to question the very nature of reality itself.

Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer), Shining City is a poignant and unsettling exploration of guilt, loneliness and the spaces between us.

Priority booking is now open for Stratford East Friends, members and access bookers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 noon on Thu 08 Jul.

Creative Team

Written by Conor McPherson

Director Nadia Fall

Designer Peter McKintosh

Lighting Designer Howard Harrison

Sound Design Alexandra Faye Braithwaite

Movement Director Jack Murphy