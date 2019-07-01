Cast Announced For RENT At The Shaw Theatre

New production company Last Minute Musicals are pleased to announce the cast for their one night only performance of Jonathan Larson's RENT as part of the Shaw Theatre's Pride celebrations. The performance will be in aid of Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV/AIDS and Sexual Health charity.

The cast includes Alex Sawyer (Get Shorty, Epix; The End of the F***ing World, Channel 4) as Benny, Ralph Bogard (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre) as Collins, Jake Byrom (Camelot, London Palladium) as Roger, Chris Cahill (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, Union Theatre) as Mark, Kayla Ca rter (The Limit, Vaults Festival) as Joanne, Ella McCready (Cinderella, The Groundlings Theatre) as Maureen, and recent graduates Jade Lauren as Mimi and Daniel N'Guessan-Lopez as Angel.

Joining them will be Rhian Arnold, Susana Colunga, Billy Harvey, Sarah Kolb and Mollie Prendergast.

Kai Wright, Artistic Director & Producer at Last Minute Musicals said:

"It's been an incredibly exciting and rewarding process getting to work with such a talented group of cast and creatives, all of whom have given up their time for free to raise money for Terrence Higgins Trust. We're incredibly proud that this production will mark the close of the Shaw Theatre's first 'Shaw Celebrates Pride' season, which has been curated by the Shaw's Artistic Lead, Wayne Glover-Stuart. This project has been a long time in the planning and it's an honour to be able to stage it as part of such a wonderfully diverse and powerful programme."

The production will be Directed by Frank Kucharski and Lydia Rose-Bertie with Musical Supervision by Ashton Moore, Musical Direction by Kieran Stallard, Choreography by Sam Carlyle and Produced by Kai Wright for Last Minute Musicals.

For one night only, see the life-affirming rock musical RENT at the Shaw Theatre in London, celebrating pride and in aid of Terrence Higgins Trust.

Loosely based on Puccini's opera La Bohème, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity has become a pop cultural phenomenon that continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world.

Brought to life in just one week of rehearsals, this breathtaking, multi-award winning musical by Jonathan Larson follows a year in the lives of seven young artists, struggling to survive in New York City during the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the early 1990's.

VIVA, LA VIE BOHÈME!

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).

RENT will be at the Shaw Theatre on Sunday 14 July. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by visiting www.shaw-theatre.com or calling 0207 666 9021.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You