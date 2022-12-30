Cast Announced For Darlington Operatic Society's GREASE

Darlington Operatic Society kicks off 2023 with Grease, the show musical fans often rate as their best-loved musical of all time.

It's the beloved rock-n-roll celebration of teen angst, fast cars and first loves all set in the fabulous fifties. This all-new production is on stage from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 29 April and features the irresistible songs from the Tony Award nominated Broadway show and hit movie, including "You're The One That I Want," "Grease Is The Word," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Greased Lightnin'" plus many more.



DarlingtonOS is delighted to announce that Ben Connor will play the role of Danny alongside Abbie Dodsworth as Sandy. Ben recently wowed Darlington audiences with his 2022 performances in Shrek (as Donkey) and as Tick in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Abbie was last on stage with DarlingtonOS as one of the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music back in 2013 and recently graduated from Bird College.



Ben and Abbie will be joined by Michael Hirst (Kenickie), Jessica Harrison (Rizzo), Andrew Hamilton (Roger), Lucy Adams (Jan), Nathan Thompson (Doody), Rachel Geddes (Frenchy), Kyle Craggs (Sonny), Katie Blythe (Marty), Jordan Hamilton-Leighton (Eugene), Natalie Robinson (Patty), Nicholas Fletcher-Holmes (Teen Angel), Zoe Bellamy (Cha Cha), David Murray (Vince Fontaine), Jackie Ball & Jenni Wilkinson (Miss Lynch), Joe Connor (Johnny Casino) and a full supporting cast.



Grease follows love-struck bad-boy Danny and girl-next-door Sandy in a thrilling injection of pure fun with astounding dancing and amazing songs, so get out your leather jackets and pull on your bobby socks with Rydell High's senior class of 1959.

Director-choreographer for Grease is Joanne Hand who has been at the helm for the last fifteen consecutive DarlingtonOS shows. Nigel Ball will be in control of the music - Nigel's most recent show with DarlingtonOS was Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Grease runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 29 April. Tickets are only available through DarlingtonOS by calling the ticket hotline on 01325 244659 or by booking online at www.darlingtonos.org.uk