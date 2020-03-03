Cast Announced For BIN JUICE at VAULT Festival

The cast has been announced for the world premiere of Bin Juice at VAULT Festival. This all-female dark comedy, written by Cat Kolubayev and directed by Anastasia Bruce-Jones, Assistant Dramaturg of Robert Icke's The Doctor, will star Adeline Waby (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Apollo Theatre; The Midwife, Acid Rainbow) and Madison Clare (Semi-Detached, BBC; Captain Corelli's Mandolin, UK tour/Harold Pinter Theatre) as Francine and Marla with Helena Antoniou (Call the Midwife, BBC; Trial by Laughter, UK Tour/Watermill Theatre) as Belinda.

Francine and Marla are on the hunt for a new hazardous waste removal apprentice; Belinda is ready for her interview. The position isn't quite what it seems and the advert may have missed a few pertinent details. Showing the nasty side of an already filthy job, Belinda's going to have to get her hands a little dirty and someone is about to find themselves in a very sticky situation.

Kolubayev comments, I've always had a curiosity for the underground crime scene. There are a lot of movies and plays about this idea, created by some of my favourite writers - Tarantino, Scorsese, McDonagh - but most of the writers are male and feature predominantly male casts. There's a significant lack of roles for women in this genre, and I wanted to close the gap, to give them the opportunity to be as funny, selfish and savage as male characters get to be. There are different ways to champion women and this is my way: writing plays for women that aren't about being a woman. In this case, it's about suspicious bins and dodgy employers.

Creating a rare opportunity for women to tear up the stage, Bin Juice is a story of loyalty and revenge which romps about with mess and selfishness, crime and savagery. In a world that feels close to ending, we are left with a news cycle and a media landscape full of people many may want to tie up, throw in a bin bag and leave for someone else to take care of.

Tickets are available priced £10.50 from https://vaultfestival.com/ or 020 8050 9241.





