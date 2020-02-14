Cast And Creative Announced For GHOST HOUSE By Tristan Bernays at VAULT Festival

Victor Alli will perform the role of 'V' in the world premiere of Ghost House, a new horror play by Tristan Bernays directed by Andrew Twyman.

Set and costumes will be designed by Luke Robson. With sound design by David Gregory and lighting design by Ryan Day.

Playing at VAULT Festival from 6 March 2020, Ghost House will run for 4 performances only until 8 March 2020. Public booking is now open for this strictly limited run, and tickets are available for £17 (including booking fees). To purchase tickets please visit vaultfestival.com/whats-on/ghost-house.

It's empty. All of it. The whole building. The Foxtons lady didn't mention that, did she?

146 fully furnished flats and all of them completely empty. Except for...

Jay has just bought his first home: a luxury apartment in the newly refurbished 60s Brutalist masterpiece, Balfron Tower.

But he soon discovers he's literally the only person in the entire building. All the other flats are empty, bought up by wealthy Russian oligarchs and Beijing businessmen.

He is completely alone.

Until he discovers he isn't.

Someone - or something - still haunts the corridors of Balfron Tower.

Ghost House is a 21st century ghost story set against the skyline of modern London and the contemporary housing crisis.

High Rise meets The Woman In Black in this chilling tale of urban loneliness, isolation and fear.

Victor Alli will play the role of 'V'. Victor trained at RADA. His stage credits include Khadija is 18 (Finborough Theatre), Noise (National Theatre Studio), Scan Artists (The Yard Theatre), Timbuktu (Bush Theatre). Film credits include Death on the Nile directed by Kenneth Brannagh.

Internationally acclaimed writer Tristan Bernays' plays include Boudica (Shakespeare's Globe), Teddy (The Vaults and UK Tour), Old Fools (Southwark Playhouse) and Frankenstein (Watermill Theatre and Classic Stage Company New York).

Tristan Bernays' work has been performed at The Globe, Soho Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, Bush Theatre, National Theatre Studio and Roundhouse.

Tristan was Writer In Residence at Dancing Ledge Productions and was also a member Bush Theatre's Emerging Writers Group 2016/17.

Andrew Twyman's is a Theatre and Film Director and former Associate Director at HighTide Festival Theatre. Andrew's short Film Olve Screened at Leeds International Film Festival and London Short Film Festival this season.

Theatre credits include: Me Myself I (Vault Festival) Circa (Old Red Lion), Velvet (Edinburgh Festival and national tour), Deserts (Latitude Festival), Kanye The First (HighTide and national tour), Sugar Coated Bullet's of the Bourgeoisie (HighTide), Machinal (ArtsEd Schools), Odd Shaped Balls (Old Red Lion and Edinburgh Festival).

Andrew Currently works as a Reader and Development consultant for LionsGate Films UK and EntertainmentOne.

Luke Robson is an artist and designer. Designs include United Queendom (Les Enfants Terribles), It's True, It's True, It's True (Barbican), Casino Royale (Secret Cinema - Associate Designer), The Colours (Soho), Tokyo Rose (New Diorama), Electrolyte (Tour), Crystal Clear, Circa, Odd Shaped Balls (Old Red Lion, OFFIE Nominee, Best Set Design), Sapho and Phao (RSC), Live Lab Elevator, The Terminal Velocity of Snowflakes (Live Theatre).

Art projects include OVADA Digital Artist Residency, Here's To Thee, Old Apple Tree (RSC), The Cave (Queens Hall Digital) and Electric Sheep (Channel 4).

Luke is Wildcard's Resident Designer, recipient of the Leverhulme Trust Bursary as Assistant Designer at the Royal Shakespeare Company and Finalist for Best Newcomer at The Journal Culture Awards.

David Gregory's most recent sound design credits include King John (RSC Swan Theatre), Ghost Quartet (Boulevard Theatre), Pope (Royal and Derngate Theatre), Rust (Bush Theatre), Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth (Watermill Theatre and UK Tour). Blue Door (Ustinov Bath Theatre Royal), Cat In the Hat (Leicester Curve & UK Tour 2019), Tartuffe (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Selfish Giant (Vaudeville Theatre and Northampton Theatre), Boudica (Shakespeare's Globe), Cunning Vixen (ENO and Silent Opera), Gabriel (UK Tour), Grapes of Wrath (UK Tour, Nuffield Theatre), Frankenstein (Wiltons Music Hall), These Trees are made of Blood (Arcola Theatre), Terrorism (Bush Theatre), Queens of Syria (Young Vic and UK Tour).

David is an associate sound designer at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury.

Ryan Day is a lighting designer specialising in lighting for theatre, dance, music, events and fashion. Selected credits include Urinetown (Embassy Theatre), Dr Faustess (The Cockpit Theatre), Darknet (Union Theatre), Attempts on Her Life (Drayton Arms Theatre) and Anatomy of a Suicide (Webber Douglas Studio).

Matt Keeler Productions is a production company founded by Matt Keeler in 2019 to produce and manage exciting new theatre. Matt Keeler currently also works as Production Co-ordinator for Sonia Friedman Productions. Prior to SFP, Matt worked as Festivals Programmer and Producer for Underbelly. He was the Creative Producer and CEO for Tristan Bates Theatre and The Actors Centre, and was Associate Producer at St. James Theatre (The Other Palace) where he was part of the team that founded and established the theatre. Mattkeelerproductions.com

VAULT Festival, The Pit, The Vaults, Leake St, London, SE1 7NN. Directions here

Dates: 6 March - 8 March 2020

Box Office: vaultfestival.com/whats-on/ghost-house & 0208 050 9241 (11am-4pm, Mon-Fri)

Performances: Friday at 9pm

Saturday at 4.30pm & 9pm

Sunday at 9pm





