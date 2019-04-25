Cassidy Janson To Take Centre Stage At Swing Festival In June

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces have been unveiled as part of the line-up for this summer's jive and swing festival Swingtime in the Gardens.

The six-piece swing band will be on the bill alongside West End star Cassidy Janson and pin-up touring band The Satin Dollz as plans for the event rapidly take shape.

They will be taking to the stage in the beautiful grounds of Ragley Hall in Alcester, Warwickshire, on June 15 for what is expected to be the most exciting swing and jive festival of the summer season. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Instantly recognisable by their bright yellow suits, The Jive Aces have been performing since 1989 and have become renowned across the world for their high-energy swing performances.

As well as reaching the semi-finals of ITV's Britain's Got Talent in 2012, the band has performed for the Queen at Buckingham Palace and received the London Boisedale Music Award in 2018 presented by Jools Holland.

Their rendition of Bring Me Sunshine has been a huge hit on YouTube, being viewed more than three million times.

Lead singer Ian Clarkson said the band would be performing songs from their latest double album.

"One will be more rhythm and blues and the other more upbeat hot jazz," he said. "One thing for sure it that it will be a memorable and entertaining day.

"This event is exactly what we are about as a band - bringing jive and swing classics to a happy audience, outside in the heat of summer and in beautiful surroundings. The atmosphere won't be anything less than awesome."

Singer and actress Cassidy Janson, who regularly performs alongside The Jive Aces when their busy schedules allow, has taken centre stage in popular West End productions, including the lead role in the London cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Story. She will also be gracing the stage again this month starring in Man of La Mancha at the London Coliseum.

Most recently, her song When a Woman has been featured in this year's blockbuster film Fisherman's Friends.

"I've had the privilege of singing with The Jive Aces for years and very much enjoy singing on the vintage circuit." Cassidy said.

"To be asked to headline a brand-new vintage-themed festival on my own, was an honour. I'll be performing my favourite Carole King numbers, some James Taylor and Kiki Dee as well as a few new songs from my debut album."

The Satin Dollz will be bringing stunning costumes and swing dancing to the festival, as they perform songs from the second world war era.

Hailed as 'international pin up darlings' the band, which has 'pin up armies' in 16 different countries, have also had the pleasure of accompanying The Jive Aces.

Other acts confirmed for the one-day festival include The Swing Commanders, The Bevin Boys, Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra, Gabrielle Ducomble, Down for the Count, The Ding Dong Daddios, SwingDance UK, Miss Amy Baker, GI Jive, Antonio Socci, Chico White, The Magic of Miller and Miss Beth Belle.

As well as being a place to enjoy great music, Swingtime in the Gardens is a family affair with plenty more to do.

A number of free workshops led by industry professionals will take place on the day for those wanting to master the basics of swing dance or sing as part of a choir.

A vintage marketplace in the grounds will sell clothing, accessories, homeware and music memorabilia. Food stalls cooking up all types of British cuisine, licensed bars and fairground rides will also be there.

Raffle tickets will be available to purchase during the day for anyone feeling lucky with a seven-day holiday for two to Cyprus also up for grabs. Proceeds will support a local children's charity and a military charity; The Not Forgotten Association.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You