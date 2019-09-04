CROONERS Comes to Parr Hall

Old-fashioned silliness and big band classics are making a welcome comeback to Parr Hall this month with a hilarious musical comedy.

Championing the great British qualities of romance, sentiment and charm, Crooners tells the story of three suave, self-assured and stylish gentlemen who defend the need for these characteristics in the modern-day world.

Featuring all the toe-tapping classics of Rat Pack greats Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, this feel-good performance will have you singing along to the likes of Come Fly with Me, Fly Me to the Moon and Mac the Knife all night long!

Delivered by an outstanding, nine-piece mini big band and punctuated with satirical energy, hilarious one-liners and laugh-out-loud silliness, this exhilarating show is guaranteed to entertain!

This rip-roaring musical comedy will swing into Parr Hall on Saturday 21 September. Tickets are available now athttps://parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call box office on 01925 442345.





