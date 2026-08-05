CRIPtic Arts Will Host THE ACTS in September

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CRIPtic Arts will return with showcase of new writing from some of the UK's boldest emerging theatremakers, directed by Jamie Hale. This autumn, CRIPtic Arts will bring The Acts to Bristol Tobacco Factory Theatres, following a run of award wins. They are winners of the Scope Community Award 2026, were named one of the 25 most influential disabled community organisations in the UK (twice Shaw Trust nominated), won a 25/26 Fringe Theatre Award for Access, were named as one of the 3 best small employers in the UK, and are led by OFFIE winner and Sky Arts Award nominee Jamie Hale.

Fran Bushe blazes onto the stage with HOT COLD, a riotous, and unflinchingly honest dive into the chaos of perimenopause, where heat, humour, and vulnerability collide; Hannah Finn & Morgan Barbour summon The Double Draw a dazzling fusion of acrobatics and archery set beneath the watchful gaze of the goddess Artemis; Jordan Charles's Ride the Wind weaves Yoruba mythology, puppetry and West African dance to enchant in this original Afro-fantasy musical; and Kat Bond satires the diagnosis show with The Making of The Eye Show, a show that spirals through every thought ever had about eyes, blending clowning, stand-up, and absurdity into a gleefully chaotic spectacle.

The Acts is a collision of performance, where myth meets mischief, honesty meets absurdity, and nothing is what you expect. Urgent, inventive, and unapologetically original, it's an invitation to witness disabled artists not in the neat boxes we're expected to be in, but as we choose to be.

The Acts comes to the Bristol Tobacco Factory Theatres for two nights on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th September.

As an award-winning, disabled led organisation, CRIPtic Arts are changing the creative landscape. Over the last five years, they've become a leader in delivering pioneering work that takes disabled creatives seriously.

CRIPtic Arts makes disabled led work, but not your standard disability narratives. They produce work that is bold, feisty, vulnerable, absurd and introspective, all through a disabled lens. With their new show, The Acts, they're championing new writing and creative outputs that go beyond personal and lived experience.

Artistic Director, Jamie Hale said, 'I'm delighted to be bringing The Acts to Bristol. Each of these performances takes a crip influenced spin on (un)reality, to ask fabulously staged questions about who we are as (disabled) people in the world. All the writers and performers are incredibly talented, and it's a privilege to have such fantastic work to present.'

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