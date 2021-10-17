CRAZY FOR YOU to Make London Return at the London Oratory Theatre This Month

Geoids Musical Theatre, a London theatre company, will present a new production of the much-loved Gershwin musical Crazy For You for a limited run at the London Oratory Theatre, Fulham from 27 to 30 October 2021.

When starstruck New York banker Bobby Child is sent to Deadrock to foreclose on a rundown theatre, he ends up falling for the theatre owner's daughter, Polly Baker. So instead, he hatches a plan to impersonate a famous impresario, save the theatre, and win the girl. What follows are high-energy hijinks with showgirls and cowboys, missed opportunities, and mix ups. Will love triumph in the end?

Crazy For You features music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig. Opening at the Shubert Theatre on February 19, 1992, it originally ran on Broadway for 1,622 performances and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Its original London production ran for nearly three years, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and its 2012 revival won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Featuring a stunning Gershwin score jam-packed with numbers like I Got Rhythm, They Can't Take That Away from Me, Embraceable You, Nice Work if You Can Get It and Someone to Watch Over Me, it's an all-singing, all-dancing production. It retains the feeling, romance, and charm of the golden age of Broadway musicals, but is infused with the wit of contemporary writing. It's a winning combination.

Geoids' production is directed by Tal Hewitt and Stephen Hewitt, with musical direction by Issie Osborne, and the production is choreographed by Paul Brookland Williams and Vanessa Forte.

The cast includes: Josh Yeardley (Bobby Child), Polly Hayes (Polly Baker), Charlie Houseago (Bela Zangler), Gayle Bryans (Irene Roth), Tom Outhwaite (Lank Hawkins), Daniel Paul (Eugene Fodor), Amy Foden (Patricia Fodor), Annie Houseago (Mother), Will Howells (Everett Baker), Pippa Welch (Tess), Charlotte Bell (Patsy), Hannah Parrett Smith (Mitzi), Breeana Clegg (Elaine), Rhiannon Hill (Louise), Lois Howarth (Susie), Charlie Welch (Margie), Rebecca Thomas (Sheila), Daisy Fordham (Vera), Amy Matthewson (Betsy), James-Lee Campbell (Moose), Luke Renwick (Mingo), Sean Westwood (Sam), Lisa Eastman (Annie), Lauren Price (Jane), Sebastiaan Douma (Harry), Tim Garrad (Billy), Jacob Lloyd (Wyatt), Ian Green (Pete), Ed Steward (Jimmy) and Alex Whittaker (Beau).

Ticket information can be found here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/geoids