COURTYARD CLASSICS LIVE! to Take Over Beckenham Place Park July 22 – 25

The curtain will rise for the first time on Courtyard Classics Live! this summer in the stunning surroundings of Beckenham Place Park. From 22 - 25 July, this four-day festival will feature some of the UK's top musicians and actors onstage at this new courtyard concert venue, perfect for soaking up beautiful music in the evening sun.

Each day will feature music from a different musical period, from Midsummer Mozart blending the composer's letters and chamber music, to Stravinsky's playful A Soldier's Tale, the serene sounds of Schubert's Octet and Bijou Baroque, featuring Handel arias.

Created by Bassoon player Paul Boyes, Courtyard Classics Live! was inspired by a sunny evening in Beckenham Place Park. With its warm, natural acoustic and outdoor space, it is the perfect outdoor venue to help bring live music and performance back into our lives, for performers and audiences alike. The Courtyard boasts an almost Mediteranian feel in the evening sun, and Homestead Cafe will be on hand to serve a full range of drinks and snacks to accompany you through the performance.

Whether you're a life-long fan of chamber music, or it's your first time exploring classical music, these informal, relaxed and fun concerts are the ideal opportunity to try something new. Thanks to Cavatina Chamber Music Trust, free tickets are available for Young People aged 8 - 25.

Each concert will be performed twice, at 7pm and 9pm, to a limited audience for your comfort and safety.

Courtyard Classics Live! founder, Paul Boyes, said: "This past year has been tricky for us all, and especially for musicians who haven't been able to get out and play for live audiences, what we do best. I am delighted to usher in this new festival of classical music in the beautiful Beckenham Place Park, and to once again unite incredible musicians with a live audience."

22 July

Midsummer Mozart Come and 'meet' the man himself, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, brought back to life here by an actor through his letters, accompanied by some of his best chamber music for wind ensemble, as heard in the film Amadeus.

23 July

A Soldier's TaleA septet of London's top musicians from the English Chamber Orchestra unravel Stravinsky's virtuosic score, reliving the Russian folk tale of a soldier who trades his fiddle for unparalleled gain. This darkly witty theatrical work, narrated here by a well-known actor, was first seen in 1918 but the planned run of performances had to be cut short due to the Spanish 'flu epidemic. Solo violin played by Bulgarian Vesselin Gellev, co-Leader of the London Philharmonic.

24 July

Schubert's OctetBack in 1830s Vienna, this piece became one of Schubert's most popular pieces, played widely across the city. This entertaining work is a musical journey, full of extremes of character with beautiful serene melodies and jaunty peasant dances. New to classical, this could be the perfect place to start!

25 July

Bijou Baroque Bijou Baroque features some of the gems of 18th century music. A small string orchestra accompany a solo soprano singing arias such as Handel's 'Let the bright seraphim' and 'Eternal Source of Light Divine', as heard at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Courtyard Co-operative takes its players from London's top orchestras and chamber ensembles, including principal players from the Philharmonia, Royal Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, English Chamber and Aurora orchestras as well as the Academy of St Martin's in the Field and Sacconi String Quartet.

Further solo performers soon to be announced, find us on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

https://www.thehomesteadcafe.co.uk/events/courtyard-classics-live-day-1