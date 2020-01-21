COSTUME Announces National Tour

This February and March, Tasmanian avant-pop artist Costume presents the Dream Palace Tour - his highly anticipated first performances after an acclaimed, packed-out debut at DARK MOFO 2019 and the release of Costume's debut album Pan, recorded in Iceland at the iconic Greenhouse Studios (Björk, The xx, Anohni, Kanye West).

Very quickly, Costume's beguiling blend of electro-orchestral-infused art-pop has earned him ecstatic reviews - "enthralling" (Backseatmafia); "takes the unique and dramatic to new heights" (The Music) - and an enthusiastic following. The irrepressible style, theatrics and visuals of Costume's live performance dramatise songs that explore themes of metamorphoses, doubles, exhibition and prudishness. Sitting somewhere between chamber pop, electronica and new wave, Costume's music is electrified by an alluring, androgynous croon.

Costume is the moniker of Adam Ouston. Backed by MONA subsidiary DarkLab, Pan was recorded in Reykjavik and produced by Ouston and mastered by Greenhouse Studios founder, composer Valgeir Sigurðsson (Björk, Anohni, Oneohtrix Point Never). Four videos have been created for Pan. 'Horns' was shot around Iceland by Canadian filmmaker Blair Alexander (Damien Rice). The latter three, 'Running Boy', 'Feeling' and 'Bang Bang,' were filmed in Tasmania by director Briony Kidd (Stranger with My Face Festival) and veteran cinematographer Sandi Sissel (Michael Jackson's 'Black or White', Master and Commander), in a crumbling, decrepit mansion on the outskirts of Hobart. Collectively, the four clips comprise something of a short film.

As well as music, Ouston is a writer of fiction and nonfiction. His work has appeared in national literary magazines and arts and culture publications, and has earned honours such as the 2014 Erica Bell Literary Award and the manuscript prize in the 2017 Tasmanian Premier's Literary Awards. His first novel, The Fetish, was published as part of The People's Library collective artwork in 2018. Adam also holds a PhD for his monograph on the travel writing of Robert Dessaix. (Dessaix appears in the videos for 'Bang Bang' and 'Feeling'.)

DREAM PALACE TOUR FEB/MARCH 2020

Launceston · Friday 28 February · Earl Arts Centre

Melbourne · Sunday 1 March · The Toff

Hobart · Friday 6 March · Peacock Theatre

Brisbane· Saturday 21 March · The Old Museum

Sydney · Friday 27 March · Factory Theatre

Newcastle · Saturday 28 March · Civic Playhouse Theatre





