CINDERELLA Panto Will Return to Perth Theatre Beginning Next Month

Perth Theatre is inviting the people of Perth and beyond to have a ball with Cinderella and pals this Christmas as panto returns to the stage!

Ewan Somers, who last donned the dame frock and heels in Perth Theatre's Snow White and The Seven Dames in 2018, will be joining Perth's regular favourite Barrie Hunter to form hilarious Ugly Sister double act Bella and Ella. Boo-able baddie Helen Logan returns as the Wicked Stepmother - oh yes she does! - and Betty Valencia makes her Perth Theatre debut as Cinderella. Lewis Winter Petrie plays Buttons and the Prince and Neshla Caplan is the Fairy Godmother.

Cinderella works in her late father's shop, but her Stepmother and Stepsisters, Bella and Ella, are doing their very best to make her life a misery. They've taken over the business, and poor Cinderella is doing ALL the work, while they are living their best life ... it's SO unfair!

Cinderella's work mate and best pal, Buttons, is furious that she's so badly treated, but Cinders is more concerned about how the rest of the workforce are feeling - unlike Bella and Ella, who only care about SHOPPING!

And now it's all change - the business is modernising, shop staff siblings Stella and Arthur are being laid off, and Buttons seems to have disappeared into thin air ... what's going on? And who's that mysterious woman peering in the shop window?

Throw in a Prince who has renounced all Royal duties, a Charity Ball, plus some Riverside Wildlife, and a cracking pair of shoes, and Perth Theatre's Cinderella has all the ingredients you'd expect from Perth's favourite family festive tradition.

Barrie Hunter, who writes and directs as well as starring in Cinderella said:

"We can't wait to share our story of Cinderella with our lovely Perth Panto Pals - the brilliant audiences who come along and support us year in, year out! Our all-singing, all-dancing cast are going to have a ball entertaining you and making sure you all have the best time ever - with hilarious gags, sensational songs and everything else it takes to make Cinderella the most fun you'll have all year!!"

Cinderella is in Perth Theatre from Saturday 27 November until Friday 31 December with a preview performance on Friday 26 November. For tickets and info visit www.horsecross.co.uk, call the Ticketing team on 01738 621031 or visit Perth Theatre between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.