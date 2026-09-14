CINDERELLA: AN IMMERSIVE PANTOMIME EXPERIENCE Cast Set at East Riddlesden Hall

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Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience has announced the cast bringing the fairytale to life at National Trust's historic house. Performances will run Friday 4th–Wednesday 23rd December 2026 at East Riddlesden Hall, Bradford Road, Riddlesden, Keighley, BD20 5EL.

This festive season, audiences are invited to a magical ball as National Trust's historic East Riddlesden Hall is transformed for the brand-new show Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience. Set within the beautiful 17th-century house and grounds, Electric Press Productions has announced the cast who will take audiences on a journey through the beloved fairytale.

Bringing some fairytale magic to this year's pantomime, Meg Kent (Look To The Light, Amazon Prime; Our House, Bridewell Theatre) will play Cinderella, alongside acclaimed Irish drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7 runner-up Elle Vosque, who will take on the role of the guiding fairy godmother Peggy.

JJ Broadbent will make his professional debut as Prince Max, joined by step-sister duo Sophie Hygate as Paige and Kemi Stewart as Kitty, who will also make their professional debuts. Nigel Fyfe (Shadowlands, Aldwych Theatre; Love's Labour's Lost, Rosemary Branch Theatre) will take the throne as the King, while Jonny Mills (Hare and Tortoise, UK and US tour; Hay!, UK tour) will take to the stage as Prince Max's witty wingman Dandini. Laura Judge (Footballers Wives, Edinburgh Fringe; Two, UK tour) will bring some wicked charm to the role of evil stepmother Bev.

Completing the cast are Aimee Sanderson-Bates and Joshua George, who will make their professional debuts as Swings, alongside Hannah Day (I'm Autistic – A New Musical, The Other Palace) as Ensemble.

Created by the award-nominated female duo behind Electric Press, Samantha Creswick and Emily Susanne Lloyd, and written by Calum Finlay, Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience blends live music, larger-than-life characters and festive magic, all uniquely shaped by its historic setting.

Set in the world of the classic fairytale, Cinderella follows a young woman dreaming of escape from life with her stepfamily and a chance to share her voice with the world. When the kind-hearted Prince Max hears her sing at the village Yuletide Fayre, he is captivated and announces a grand ball at the Royal Palace to find her.

But when midnight strikes, Cinderella refuses the traditional ending. Instead, she challenges expectation and invites Max to choose music, freedom and adventure over glass slippers and royal duty. Reimagining the fairytale for a new generation, the production is a bold celebration of self-expression, independence and defining happiness on your own terms.

Director Emily Susanne Lloyd comments: 'What has been so exciting about this Cinderella is building the whole world of it – we have such a brilliant cast and creative team. We are really using East Riddlesden Hall as part of the storytelling. It feels like a proper company effort, full of big characters, music, silliness and heart, and I cannot wait for audiences to step into the world we have created.'

Electric Press has built a reputation for creating theatre that feels accessible, welcoming and memorable, with its work recognised by the Stage Debut Awards, UK Theatre Awards and Fringe Theatre Awards. Across its productions, the company is united by a spirit of reinvention, bringing audiences fresh takes on familiar stories and creating experiences that are both theatrical and welcoming.

Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience promises a magical and uplifting festive adventure for the whole family, bringing the story to life within the unique surroundings of East Riddlesden Hall.

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