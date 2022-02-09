CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Leeds Playhouse in November

An exciting new production of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL based on the much-loved book is to premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023.

Directed by Leeds Playhouse's James Brining and adapted from Dahl's novel by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman this dazzling reinvention of the successful West End and Broadway musical will transport the show to mouth-watering new heights for audiences in Leeds.

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining said: "CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is such a special story, loved by generations of children and their parents over almost 60 years. It's fantastic to have the opportunity to revisit the successful West End and Broadway versions and create a new production for audiences here in Leeds. With memorable characters, well-loved songs and the iconic Willy Wonka at its heart, this is a golden opportunity to create an entertaining and uplifting show for the whole family. CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY celebrates imagination, love and community as well as what can be achieved when you follow your dreams.

"As the city regenerates and our thriving community continues to grow and develop, we're looking forward to creating a brilliant festive buzz in Leeds and celebrating the festive season with everyone."

The scrumptious tale features memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film and transforming the Quarry stage at Leeds Playhouse into the chocolate-fuelled magical and mysterious world of Willy Wonka's factory will be award-winning designer Simon Higlett.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film this devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and wild confectionary wizard Willy Wonka will take you to a world of pure imagination.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they have always dreamed of. But astonishment waits beyond the gates, where the enigmatic Willy Wonka guides the five lucky winners through the sugary corridors to the incredible and edible delights within, where they ultimately discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Take a journey choc-full of fantastic treats to dazzle your senses in a festive family adventure more satisfying than a Whipple-Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight. Don't miss out, grab your GOLDEN ticket now.

Tickets are on sale to Leeds Playhouse's Priority Access, Playhouse Pass, Supporters' Club, Brooke Club and Directors' Club members from Wednesday 9 February, with tickets on general sale from Friday 11 February.