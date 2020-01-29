CBeebies' SARAH & DUCK Embarks on UK Tour

The enchanting world of CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to the stage in 2020 for a brand-new UK Tour. Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday opens at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 8 February.

Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, and featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure.

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. Now in its third series, it is shown in over 100 counties around the world.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is written by Polka Theatre's artistic director Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen. It is presented by MEI Theatrical in association with Polka Theatre. Sarah & Duck is a Karrot Entertainment production for CBeebies UK and BBC Studios.

Recommended for children aged 3-6.

Website: www.sarahandducklive.com

Tour Dates

Saturday 8 - Sunday 9 February 2020

Theatre Royal, Winchester

Box Office www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840 440

Saturday 15 - Sunday 16 February 2020

Redgrave Theatre, Bristol

Box Office www.redgravetheatre.com / 0117 3157 800

Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 February 2020

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000

Wednesday 26 - Friday 28 February 2020

The Hexagon, Reading

Box Office www.whatsonreading.com / 0118 9606 060

Saturday 29 February 2020

Albany Theatre, Coventry

Box Office www.albanytheatre.co.uk / 024 7699 8964

Sunday 1 March 2020

Civic Theatre, Chelmsford

Box Office www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres / 01245 606 505

Wednesday 4 March 2020

St Margarets Hall, Bradford-on-Avon

Box Office www.bradfordonavontowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on / 01225 864 240

Thursday 5 March 2020

Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead

Box Office www.chequermead.org.uk / 01342 302000

Friday 6 - Saturday 7 March 2020

The Radlett Centre, Radlett

Box Office www.radlettcentre.co.uk / 01923 859291

Sunday 8 March 2020

The Swan Theatre, Worcester

Box Office www.worcesterlive.co.uk / 01905 611427

Thursday 12 March 2020

Brierley Hill Civic Hall, Dudley

Box Office www.bhillcivic.co.uk / 01384 573381

Friday 13 March 2020

The Dukes, Lancaster

Box Office www.dukes-lancaster.org / 01524 598500

Saturday 14 March 2020

The Met, Bury

Box Office www.themet.org.uk / 0161 761 2216

Sunday 15 March 2020

Civic Hall, Ellesmere

Box Office www.ticketsource.co.uk/brioleisure

Tuesday 17 - Wednesday 18 March 2020

The Theatre, Chipping Norton

Box Office www.chippingnortontheatre.com / 01608 642350

Friday 20 March 2020

Uppingham Theatre, Oakham

Box Office www.uppinghamtheatre.co.uk / 01572 820820

Saturday 21 March 2020

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Box Office www.royalandderngate.co.uk / 01604 624811

Sunday 22 March 2020

Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot

Box Office www.cornerstone-arts.org / 01235 515144

Tuesday 24 March 2020

Assembly Rooms, Tamworth

Box Office www.tamworthartsandevents.co.uk / 01827 709618

Saturday 28 - Sunday 29 March 2020

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

Box Office www.worthingtheatres.co.uk / 01903 206 206

Wednesday 1 - Thursday 2 April 2020

Haymarket Theatre, Leicester

Box Office www.haytheatre.com / 0116 296 1236

Saturday 4 - Monday 6 April 2020

Midland Arts Centre, Birmingham

Box Office www.macbirmingham.co.uk / 0121 446 3232

Tuesday 7 April 2020

Greenwich Theatre, Greenwich

Box Office www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk / 020 8858 7755

Thursday 9 April 2020

Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Box Office www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101

Friday 10 April 2020

Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon

Box Office www.brycheiniog.co.uk / 01874 611622

Saturday 11 April 2020

Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Box Office www.torchtheatre.co.uk / 01646 695267

Monday 13 April 2020

Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham

Box Office www.squirepac.co.uk / 0115 935 4473

Tuesday 14 - Wednesday 15 April 2020

Palace Theatre, Watford

Box Office www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk / 01923 225671

Thursday 16 - Friday 17 April 2020

Palace Theatre, Southend

Box Office www.southendtheatres.org.uk / 01702 351135

Saturday 18 - Sunday 19 April 2020

The Point, Eastleigh

Box Office www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk / 023 8065 2333





