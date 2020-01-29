CBeebies' SARAH & DUCK Embarks on UK Tour
The enchanting world of CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to the stage in 2020 for a brand-new UK Tour. Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday opens at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 8 February.
Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?
Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, and featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure.
Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. Now in its third series, it is shown in over 100 counties around the world.
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is written by Polka Theatre's artistic director Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen. It is presented by MEI Theatrical in association with Polka Theatre. Sarah & Duck is a Karrot Entertainment production for CBeebies UK and BBC Studios.
Recommended for children aged 3-6.
Website: www.sarahandducklive.com
Tour Dates
Saturday 8 - Sunday 9 February 2020
Theatre Royal, Winchester
Box Office www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840 440
Saturday 15 - Sunday 16 February 2020
Redgrave Theatre, Bristol
Box Office www.redgravetheatre.com / 0117 3157 800
Tuesday 18 - Sunday 23 February 2020
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000
Wednesday 26 - Friday 28 February 2020
The Hexagon, Reading
Box Office www.whatsonreading.com / 0118 9606 060
Saturday 29 February 2020
Albany Theatre, Coventry
Box Office www.albanytheatre.co.uk / 024 7699 8964
Sunday 1 March 2020
Civic Theatre, Chelmsford
Box Office www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres / 01245 606 505
Wednesday 4 March 2020
St Margarets Hall, Bradford-on-Avon
Box Office www.bradfordonavontowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on / 01225 864 240
Thursday 5 March 2020
Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead
Box Office www.chequermead.org.uk / 01342 302000
Friday 6 - Saturday 7 March 2020
The Radlett Centre, Radlett
Box Office www.radlettcentre.co.uk / 01923 859291
Sunday 8 March 2020
The Swan Theatre, Worcester
Box Office www.worcesterlive.co.uk / 01905 611427
Thursday 12 March 2020
Brierley Hill Civic Hall, Dudley
Box Office www.bhillcivic.co.uk / 01384 573381
Friday 13 March 2020
The Dukes, Lancaster
Box Office www.dukes-lancaster.org / 01524 598500
Saturday 14 March 2020
The Met, Bury
Box Office www.themet.org.uk / 0161 761 2216
Sunday 15 March 2020
Civic Hall, Ellesmere
Box Office www.ticketsource.co.uk/brioleisure
Tuesday 17 - Wednesday 18 March 2020
The Theatre, Chipping Norton
Box Office www.chippingnortontheatre.com / 01608 642350
Friday 20 March 2020
Uppingham Theatre, Oakham
Box Office www.uppinghamtheatre.co.uk / 01572 820820
Saturday 21 March 2020
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Box Office www.royalandderngate.co.uk / 01604 624811
Sunday 22 March 2020
Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot
Box Office www.cornerstone-arts.org / 01235 515144
Tuesday 24 March 2020
Assembly Rooms, Tamworth
Box Office www.tamworthartsandevents.co.uk / 01827 709618
Saturday 28 - Sunday 29 March 2020
Pavilion Theatre, Worthing
Box Office www.worthingtheatres.co.uk / 01903 206 206
Wednesday 1 - Thursday 2 April 2020
Haymarket Theatre, Leicester
Box Office www.haytheatre.com / 0116 296 1236
Saturday 4 - Monday 6 April 2020
Midland Arts Centre, Birmingham
Box Office www.macbirmingham.co.uk / 0121 446 3232
Tuesday 7 April 2020
Greenwich Theatre, Greenwich
Box Office www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk / 020 8858 7755
Thursday 9 April 2020
Theatr Clwyd, Mold
Box Office www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101
Friday 10 April 2020
Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon
Box Office www.brycheiniog.co.uk / 01874 611622
Saturday 11 April 2020
Torch Theatre, Milford Haven
Box Office www.torchtheatre.co.uk / 01646 695267
Monday 13 April 2020
Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham
Box Office www.squirepac.co.uk / 0115 935 4473
Tuesday 14 - Wednesday 15 April 2020
Palace Theatre, Watford
Box Office www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk / 01923 225671
Thursday 16 - Friday 17 April 2020
Palace Theatre, Southend
Box Office www.southendtheatres.org.uk / 01702 351135
Saturday 18 - Sunday 19 April 2020
The Point, Eastleigh
Box Office www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk / 023 8065 2333