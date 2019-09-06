CBeebies Favourite IN THE NIGHT GARDEN LIVE Celebrates Its 10th Birthday With Second UK Theatre Tour In 2020

Celebrating its 10th Birthday, the smash-hit In the Night Garden Live will be back on stage in 2020, with a second major tour of UK theatres, opening at the Ashcroft Theatre in Croydon on 8 April. Take a spectacular journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden and experience the UK's favourite family show with all the enchanting characters magically brought to life on stage.

In the Night Garden Live is the perfect musical theatre experience for the entire family. Children's favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - are all brought beautifully to life in a specially written story - Igglepiggle's Busy Day - using full-size characters and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

This delightful classic, which premiered in 2010 before becoming a summer entertainment fixture, is a firm favourite with pre-schoolers and their parents. Seen by over 1.1 million people, the critically acclaimed production has established itself as a must-see first theatre experience for young children.

The 2020 tour will also feature the amazing flying Pinky Ponk, which soars over the heads of In the Night Garden Live audiences - the first time an effect like this has been used in theatres anywhere in the UK. The Pinky Ponk uses cutting-edge, patented aerodynamic technology pioneered by the specialist German company, Airstage, who have designed and built similar Air Orbs all over the world, including for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics and the Radio City Musical Hall Christmas Spectacular in New York.

In the Night Garden Live is written by Helen Eastman (writer of Bing Live) and based on the DHX Media television series created by Andrew Davenport. Directed by acclaimed Royal Ballet choreographer and director Will Tuckett, the show is produced by Minor Entertainment under licence from DHX Brands.

Register for the presale at www.nightgardenlive.com between 9am on 17 September and 11:59pm on 23 September. Presale lets you book your tickets before everyone else with a special discount so you can get the seats you want and save money. Presale starts on Tuesday 1 October for registered users. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 4 October.

For the chance to win VIP Tickets to In the Night Garden Live 2020 - visit www.nightgardenlive.com/vipticket2020-itngl-quiz

The In the Night Garden Live 2020 VIP Ticket Competition starts this Fri 6 September. Every day from 6 to 12 September someone will win four Premium tickets to see the show next year. But that's not all... They'll also get a VIP Meet a Character experience with Igglepiggle and Upsy Daisy as well as two In the Night Garden Live Goody Bags containing over £100 worth of toys and souvenirs.

Confirmed Tour Dates For 2020

Croydon Ashcroft Theatre Wed 8 - Sun 12 April

Leeds Playhouse Wed 15 - Thu 16 April

Salford The Lowry Sat 18 - Sun 19 April

Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre Wed 22 - Thu 23 April

Leicester Haymarket Sat 25 - Sun 26 April

Richmond Theatre Sat 2 - Sun 3 May

Shrewsbury Theatre Severn Wed 6 - Thu 7 May

Oxford New Theatre Sat 9 - 10 Sun May

Crawley The Hawth Wed 13 - Thu 14 May

Swansea Grand Sat 16 - Sun 17 May

Portsmouth Kings Theatre Wed 20 - Thu 21 May

Dartford The Orchard Theatre Sat 23 - Sun 24 May

Bournemouth Pavilion Wed 27 - Thu 28 May

Sheffield City Hall Tue 2 - Wed 3 June

Nottingham Theatre Royal Sat 6 - Sun 7 June

Edinburgh International Conference Centre Fri 12 - Sat 13 June

Belfast Waterfront Hall Sat 20 - Sun 21 June

Bromley Churchill Theatre Wed 24 - Thu 25 June

Birmingham Alexandra Sat 27 - Sun 28 June

Llandudno Venue Cymru Wed 1 - Thu 2 July

Blackpool Grand Sat 4 - Sun 5 July

Wirral Floral Pavilion Wed 7 - Thu 8 July

York Grand Opera House Sat 11 - Sun 12 July

Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House Wed 15 - Thu 16 July

Darlington Hippodrome Sat 18 - Sun 19 July

Southend Cliffs Pavilion Wed 22 - Thu 23 July





