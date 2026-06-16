CAMELTON Set To Perform At Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After playing to sold out houses and critical acclaim in New York, Stephen Cole’s one-man musical comic odyssey Camelton - telling the epic, hilarious true story of his experience writing a musical for the Emir of Qatar - will plays its UK premiere run at the Gilded Balloon Teviot as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 5 - 31 (exc. Aug 17) at 2:05pm.

Twenty years ago, Award-winning musical theatre writer Stephen Cole met his first camel…and he hasn’t been the same since. Picture this! Two Brooklyn Jews, some Middle Eastern producers, flying carpets, Croatian acrobats, Russian ballet dancers, an Italian director, the desert, camels (a lot of camels!) and, of course, music. You will laugh and you will cry (from laughing) in this outrageous, once-in-a-lifetime, unbelievable-but-true tale of how Stephen and his collaborator wrote the first American musical to premiere in the Middle East.

In 2005, Stephen Cole and composer David Krane were commissioned to write the first American musical to premiere in the Middle East and the result was Aspire, which was produced in Qatar. Their amazing cross-cultural experiences resulted in another musical about the creation of the show entitled The Road To Qatar! which was produced in Texas, Off-Broadway and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, garnering a Best Musical nomination. Stephen then turned his real life saga into a hilarious book and Camelton - this joyous one-man show which includes puppets, video and photographic proof of the whole insanely unbelievable adventure.

Camelton is presented by Cahoots Entertainment in association with Cahoots Theatre Company Ltd, with direction and media design by Rick Pulos and original songs by Stephen Cole, David Krane, David Evans and Claibe Richardson.

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...