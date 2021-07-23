Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bush Theatre Cancels Performances of LAVA Through 31 July

pixeltracker

Performances are set to resume on 2 August at this time.

Jul. 23, 2021  
Bush Theatre Cancels Performances of LAVA Through 31 July

The Bush Theatre has announced the cancellation of the upcoming week of performances of Lava, due to COVID-19 isolation requirements. Affected performances are from 23 July through 31 July.

Ticketholders for these performances will soon be contacted. Performances are set to resume on 2 August at this time.

"Due to Covid isolation requirements, we are unable to perform Lava from today, Fri 23, until Sat 31 July inclusive," reads a statement on the theatre's Twitter account. "If you have booked tickets for these performances, you don't need to do anything - we will be getting in touch with you. We are a small team so please bear with us."

"We are continuing with our plans for performances from 2 August, and with the live stream from 16 August."

Stay up to date at https://www.bushtheatre.co.uk/event/lava-2/.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Megan Levine Photo
Megan Levine
Courtney Reed Photo
Courtney Reed
Arielle Jacobs Photo
Arielle Jacobs

From This Author Stephi Wild