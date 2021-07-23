Bush Theatre Cancels Performances of LAVA Through 31 July

The Bush Theatre has announced the cancellation of the upcoming week of performances of Lava, due to COVID-19 isolation requirements. Affected performances are from 23 July through 31 July.

Ticketholders for these performances will soon be contacted. Performances are set to resume on 2 August at this time.

"Due to Covid isolation requirements, we are unable to perform Lava from today, Fri 23, until Sat 31 July inclusive," reads a statement on the theatre's Twitter account. "If you have booked tickets for these performances, you don't need to do anything - we will be getting in touch with you. We are a small team so please bear with us."

"We are continuing with our plans for performances from 2 August, and with the live stream from 16 August."

Stay up to date at https://www.bushtheatre.co.uk/event/lava-2/.