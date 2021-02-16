Burn Bright Announces New Creative Opportunity, HEAR ME ROAR

Burn Bright have created and commissioned a unique live event to mark the anniversary of lockdown-living. Hear Me Roar is a new online experience that offers writers a chance to say the unsaid: it will showcase premiere performances alongside an interview with inspirational writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia, The Globe & West End). Hear Me Roar will be broadcast via Zoom on Monday 22nd March at 8pm.

Using fury as a force for positive change, Hear Me Roar shouts in the face of social injustice and champions women facing adversity. Tying in with the looming lockdown anniversary, it is a chance to come together and reflect on the highs and lows of the previous year. The event will feature seven powerhouse new plays, written and performed by Chantelle Dusette (Where de Mangoes Grow, Bunker Theatre), Gail Egbeson (Jollof Court, VAULT Festival), Soph Galustian (Comedy: SKETCH, Soho Theatre), Tiwa Lade (RUSH, The Space), Lauren-Nicole Mayes (Coronation Street, ITV), Anna Morris (Lee and Dean, Channel 4) and Pegeen Murphy (Dreams For Our Daughters, Royal Exchange Theatre), and will be hosted by Burn Bright co-founder Tori Allen-Martin. Inspired by the company's conception through injustice, this unmissable event exemplifies the company's commitment to platforming new voices and opening discussions.

Tori Allen-Martin comments, So often women feel silenced, we look back at situations and wish we'd stuck up for ourselves. We've been conditioned to be polite, to be 'sorry', to doubt ourselves. With Hear Me Roar, we have created a safe space for women to say whatever it is that burns inside of them right now. Sarah and I felt so supported when we went public about our experience and so many women shared similar experiences they'd had, it showed us that we weren't alone. I'm so excited about our brilliant line up - there are so many women ready to roar and we are ready to listen.

Burn Bright are also thrilled to continue their Connect initiative, once again bringing together a series of online talks and networking opportunities. The first peer networking event in the new programme successfully kicked off February, hosted by playwright Dawn King (Foxfinder). The upcoming instalments will focus on dramaturgy and programming during the pandemic, respectively, with esteemed panelists including playwright Katie Bonna (Dirty Great Love Story), and Artistic Directors, Tamara Harvey from Theatr Clwyd, and Traverse Theatre's Gareth Nicholls. Aiding the personal and professional creative development for participants, the programme is an invaluable tool to connect likeminded individuals.

In 2021 Burn Bright remains committed to creating new opportunities for aspiring writers who identify as women. Alongside the digital showcases and Connect series, their Time Bank continues to operate, providing free mentorship and feedback from industry professionals. Co-founder Tori Allen-Martin is also taking to the airwaves with a brand new Burn Bright podcast where fantastic guests will share their insights into the industry, the art and the work. The first episode is available now on all streaming platforms, featuring fellow co-founder Sarah Henley. Upcoming interviews include Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Anna Jordan (Bruntwood Prize winning Yen, Royal Court).

Tickets Hear Me Roar tickets are £5. Connect event tickets are £3.50 individually. Purchase at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/burn-bright-30265276244