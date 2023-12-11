Burberry's Geoffrey Williams Will Servce as New Chair Of Bernie Grant Arts Centre

He will take over the position from award winning BBC journalist Dotun Adebayo who chaired BGAC from 2018 to 2023.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Geoffrey Williams has been announced as the new Chair of Bernie Grant Arts Centre. An industry leader in culture, transformation, leadership development and DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) with over two decades of experience, he brings a wealth of strategy, insight and leadership to the role. He will take over the position from award winning BBC journalist Dotun Adebayo who chaired BGAC from 2018 to 2023.

Geoffrey initially studied at the BRITS performing arts school in London before moving into artist management and was former global head of diversity equity and inclusion at Thomson Reuters and Dr. Martens. He is currently strategic advisor to Fair HQ, a boutique tech start-up that uses data science insight to create change for business around diversity and inclusion. He also is co-founder of his own companies; Rocking Ur Teens, a social enterprise that introduces young people to the world of work and One Umbrella Productions, an independent production house that produces original content providing a fresh perspective on modern Britain whose most recent project Untold Stories Hair on Set, is featured on Sky documentaries. His work has been recognised on notable lists including the Financial Times Top 100 Ethnic Minority Role Models, DIMA 50 Male Advocates for Equality in Marketing and Media and the 2020 Global Diversity List which also included Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris and former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ahern.

Geoffrey said, "I am thrilled and deeply honoured to assume the position of Chair at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre. Our mission remains steadfast: to champion and produce bold and brilliant artistic content that amplifies the rich narratives of the Black, African and Caribbean Diaspora, and to continue to use the arts as a vehicle for social change, uniting our communities and commemorating Bernie's enduring legacy.

Azieb Pool, Artistic Director and CEO for BGAC said, ‘'This a wonderful moment for BGAC. To have someone as talented and experienced as Geoffrey join us as we step into our new status as an Arts Council National Portfolio Organistion marks a real turning point. We're looking forward to Geoffrey bringing all his knowledge insights and vision so we can continue our goal to champion Black talent.''

Sharon Grant, Secretary of the Board of Trustees said, “I'm delighted that Geoffrey, as a distinguished businessman, is to lead the BGAC on the next step of the important journey Bernie set out on years ago - to provide opportunities for artists and audiences who are still far too often excluded.”

Bernie Grant Arts Centre (BGAC) is a unique multi-art form venue in Tottenham, North London, inspired by the vision of the late Bernie Grant MP. The iconic building is a landmark on Tottenham High Street. As London's only Black-led combined arts venue that prioritises Black work: the BGAC exist to champion, develop and present new and cutting edge multi-disciplinary work by Black artists for a world where Black led work is given space, status and a chance to thrive - a world in which Black artists, creatives and performers no longer have to fight to have their stories made. The BGAC invest in the creativity of Black artists, aiming to amplify their voices, elevate their profiles and showcase their work; develop new audiences for this work, by attracting the broadest possible range of people to it; and provide valuable career opportunities within the arts for those from underrepresented backgrounds - addressing the inequity of access that is endemic in our borough, and beyond.



