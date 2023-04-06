Brooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 May

Brooklyn Rep presents the world premiere queer horror-comedy In the Basement by Bailey Williams 14-24 May at The Glory.

Hot from Offie-Winning All the Fraudulent Horse Girls and community-enriching Scritches, Brooklyn Rep has announced the dates and team for In The Basement by Bailey Williams, the next show in their first season.

"Once again BK Rep is diving into the world of suburban, nostalgic, proto-queer girlhood with an illustrious cast of queer performance luminaries enacting one of the funniest plays I've ever read," says Brooklyn Rep Artistic Director Charles Quittner. "It's also terrifying."

In the Basement stars Charlie Wood (Miss Ellaneous, Not Another Drag Competition All Stars), Izzntshe (reigning Lipsync1000 winner), Sven Ironside (Lipsync1000 2021 Finalist), Loussin-Torah (Scritches, Mighty Hoopla Weekender), and Beth Graham (All the Fraudulent Horse Girls).

The production is directed by Charles Quittner and features design by Lili Fuller, music by Rachel Blaquière, movement by Izzntshe, stage management by Felicia Jiang, additional design by Ollie Wilson, Hugo Crick-Furman, and Matti, and is produced by Emily Baldwin.

In this nightmarish slice of suburban Colorado, Dingus is disgusting. Her sister Teenie is perfect. Teenie's boyfriend is Jard and Jard is a Christian and Jard is also Dad. Mom is Dad too, if that clarifies things. Anyway, Dad and Mom talked and decided the basement is now an office. Don't go into the basement. Seriously. Final warning.

Performances are 14, 15, 16, 20, 23, 24 of May with doors at 19:00 and performance at 19:30 in The Glory Basement (281 Kingsland Road). Tickets are on sale now on Outsavvy: Click Here.