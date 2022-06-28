Broadwick Live And LWE Partner Up For The Launch Of The Beams' Music Programme

After partnering for the huge sell-out success of Printworks London's launch, London's leading electronic promoters and the teams behind Printworks and Tobacco Docks, Broadwick Live & LWE reunite to launch the inaugural music programme at London's newest venue, The Beams.

Housed in a warehouse that was part of the Tate & Lyle factory complex, The Beams is set across an incredible 55,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor spaces that will act as a testbed for culture in all its forms. Hosting up to three rooms, Broadwick Live and LWE, are set to co-promote 12 shows over 12 consecutive Saturdays launching from October 1st and running through to 17th December.

Ajay Jayaram, Director of Music, Broadwick Live Group, says, "We're excited to finally announce our inaugural music programme at The Beams, in collaboration with LWE. The partnership of two of London's foremost promoters and musical curators, feels truly significant as it is a reunion of the ambitious team who launched Printworks London.



Musically, we will lean into the partnership, programming an eclectic series of day to night events over twelve consecutive Saturdays - October to December. We'll be featuring top tier names and emerging talent, across various sounds, styles and genres within the broad sphere of house, techno, disco and everything that lies in between. We look forward to introducing our audiences to this exceptional new industrial setting, full of character, situated in an untouched part of London..."



The Beams will be a different venue for London, a raw and industrial destination that will be drenched in natural light during the day and filled with plenty of production elements once the sun goes down. Located in the heart of East London, in the Royal Docks, and on the River Thames, the venue is easily accessible by the DLR via Pontoon Dock station.



Paul Jack and Will Harold, Co-founders of LWE say, "It's exciting to be teaming up with the team at Broadwick Live once again for the launch of The Beams' music programme, and expand on our journey at Printworks London. We both have a strong history in dance events so it feels natural to partner at this brand new venue that will be unlike anything else the capital has to offer.



LWE originated from one-off warehouse events so we are well aware of how to use the raw warehouse aesthetic and build a programme of events that compliment their surroundings. We are creating something distinct and can't wait to show you what we have in store."



As with Printworks and other venues in the Broadwick Live portfolio, The Beams will operate under a hybrid multi-use model. During the week it will provide versatile space for modern industrial usage such as set builds, film and art production, photo shoots, brand events, exhibitions and fashion shows. Guests will be welcomed at the weekend for the music series and cultural events, when the space wouldn't otherwise be in use.



The Beams, which is currently going through the planning process, is the result of Broadwick Live's close collaboration with Newham Council, The Royal Docks & Projekt working to ensure The Beams delivers social value, economic and cultural impact.



The shows will be announced on 5 July, followed by tickets going on sale on 7th July. Further details are to follow.



The Beams is a testbed for culture in all its forms. Supporting and giving a spotlight to music, culture, film production, brand events, activations and experiences that are in their beta form - still transitioning from what they did yesterday towards what they will do tomorrow. We are the beams that support new culture and music.



The Beams is the latest transformational project by Broadwick Live, which builds and operates some of the world's most exciting venue and entertainment brands. The Group have a successful track record in bringing opportunities and creativity to unlikely places, preserving and reimagining disused industrial spaces, into much loved venues with loyal audiences - Printworks, Depot Mayfield and The Drumsheds being prominent examples.



For more information visit beamslondon.com.