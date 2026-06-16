British Youth Music Theatre Announces Luke Sheppard As Patron

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One of the UK’s most exciting and innovative theatre-makers, Luke Sheppard received the 2026 Olivier Award for Best Director for the celebrated Paddington the Musical and has recently been announced as Director of Rent in the West End. His appointment as Patron marks a significant moment for BYMT, celebrating both his achievements and his longstanding connection to the organization.

Luke began his professional directing journey with BYMT as an Assistant Director through its Creative Work Placement (CWP) scheme, an initiative designed to support emerging theatre-makers at the start of their careers. As Assistant Director on the CWP Scheme, he was mentored by director John Nicholson on BYMT’s 2007 production of Force 9½. He then went on to direct numerous BYMT shows including Terry Pratchett’s Mort in 2012, Terry Pratchett’s Soul Music in 2013 & 2014, Jabberwocky in 2017 and Help Get Me Out of this Musical in 2018. His return to the company as its Patron highlights the impact of BYMT’s commitment to nurturing young talent both on and off stage.

The Creative Work Placement scheme continues to be a cornerstone of BYMT’s development programme giving Stage Managers, Musical Directors, Designers and Choreographers the opportunity to gain their first professional credit in the industry. This year, thanks to new funding, BYMT has expanded the scheme to offer increased opportunities, including three Assistant Director placements, enabling more early-career creatives to gain hands-on experience in professional theatre settings.

Luke Sheppard stated, “I'm not exaggerating when I say I owe so much to my Assistant Director role with BYMT. It gave me a pathway beyond graduation, real experience on the ground, and connections that sprung me forwards into the professional landscape. Opportunities for early-career theatre makers are hard to come by, and initiatives like the Creative Work Placement Scheme are crucial for the future of the industry. I’m thrilled to now give back to BYMT as Patron, supporting the CWP Scheme and all the incredible training opportunities they provide for young people.”

Emily Gray, Creative Director of BYMT says, “It is wonderful to be announcing Luke as a Patron. When he talks about the influence that BYMT has had on his career, it inspires us as a Company to continually find ways to support young people and early career creatives in their chosen pathways into the theatre, both onstage and off. Our Creative Work Placement scheme has expanded this year and, with artists like Luke championing its importance, we hope to offer more opportunities every season. With over 250 applicants for 24 places on the scheme in 2026, we know it is needed and seen as such a valuable experience and stepping stone into the industry.”

Nick Stephens - Creative Work Placement (Assistant Director) says, “It’s incredibly hard to get experience of being in a rehearsal room for a new musical, and the CWP scheme gave me the chance to do that whilst also being mentored, nurtured and supported. I hadn’t ever worked on a musical before but it was okay to ask questions and get things wrong, and the speed and intensity of the rehearsal process meant I was thrown in the deep end (in a good way!) and could fully immerse myself in the creative process. I now feel so much more confident in my understanding of how a new musical is created, and I’m in a position to take what I’ve learnt and apply it to my own work as a director. I can look at a job description and know that I meet the criteria in a way I didn’t before. More than anything, I have an even wider network of creatives and potential future collaborators across the UK.”

As Patron, Luke will support BYMT’s mission to inspire and nurture the next generation of music theatre performers, writers and directors across the UK.

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