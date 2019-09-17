Britain's Got Talent Winner Colin Thackery Heads To Parr Hall

War veteran and talent show champion Colin Thackery has announced a major UK tour, including a date at Warrington's Parr Hall.

The 89-year-old performer stole the hearts of the nation earlier this year as he sung his way to victory on Britain's Got Talent and now he's heading to theatres across the UK with more tear-jerking performances.

From the Royal Hospital Chelsea to Britain's Got Talent, Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery made quite the impression when he first appeared on our television screens in his iconic scarlet uniform with a row of medals across his chest.

Dedicating his song to the memory of his beloved wife Joan, Colin mesmerised the audience with his beautiful performance, leaving barely a dry eye in the house.

When he left the stage, he was told that even the technicians were crying.

Since the show, Colin has become the oldest person to ever sign a record deal at the age of 89 and is about to release his debut album Love Changes Everything this December.

This new headline tour will see Colin perform his favourite songs from the album as well as his much-loved tracks from Britain's Got Talent when he heads to Parr Hall on Sunday 16 February.

Colin will also be joined by acclaimed musical director, supervisor and conductor Jae Alexander.

Speaking about the new tour, Colin said: "I am so excited to continue this journey and meet lots of new people."

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 20 September. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call our box office on 01925 442345.





