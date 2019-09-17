Britain's Got Talent Star Illusionist Darcy Oake Announces London Show

It began with an innocent card trick at the age of seven. Who could have imagined it would lead to Darcy Oake reappearing on our TV screens on Saturday night on ITV's Britain's Got Talent - The Champions. Today, he also announces his London show this Halloween at the Leicester Square Theatre on 31st October 2019.

Darcy will be taking London by storm to deliver a magical extravaganza that promises to be an evening of breath-taking, logic-bending illusions in the grand old tradition of stage magic, fused with his very own modern twist. Darcy's show is a blend of stunning illusions, audience interaction and death defying escapes.

Darcy said: "I am so thrilled to be coming back to the UK and performing at the Leicester Square Theatre this October. Always on the edge of logic and danger this show is like no other. I will be delivering magic that will literately blow your mind. It will be a Halloween the audience will never forget!"

That electrifying 2014 breakthrough performance on Britain's Got Talent - which has been watched by more than 200 million people worldwide - catapulted Darcy's career to stratospheric heights. Not only proving the impossible is possible but demonstrating magic is young, fresh and dare devilish.



Making such an impact on the UK show the US beckoned and in 2016 he made a guest appearance on America's Got Talent leaving the judges once again in awe of his talent. Darcy was further honoured to be a part of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebration where he performed before the Royal Family at a private dinner.

Since then Darcy has been delighting audiences worldwide performing jaw dropping magic with finesse, intensity and his unique style. In 2018, Darcy headlined 10 shows at the world famous Calgary Stampede in his home country of Canada, in front of over 20,000 per night.

Darcy's electrifying magic extravaganza is set to hit London this Halloween on 31st October at the Leicester Square Theatre. Darcy's spine tingling tricks, illusions and death defying escapes will astonish, amaze and have you undoubtedly on the edge of your seats. Be prepared to have your mind blown!

To book ring the box office on 020 7734 2222

Or log onto: https://tinyurl.com/y5jryko5





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You