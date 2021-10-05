Bristol Old Vic Teams Up With Littlefrench Restaurant For Latest Food Pop-Up

Bristol Old Vic today announced the second in its series of exciting collaborations with some of the city's best food spots. Local restaurant littlefrench will be resident at Bristol Old Vic until Feb 2022, bringing some of the well-known restaurant's unique, relaxed style to the iconic theatre venue. It will open on 11 Oct to mark the first preview of the theatre's autumn production, Wuthering Heights, a co-production with Wise Children.



The "Bristol Old Vic Presents" pop-up food series began this summer with the partnership of not one, but two Bristol food favourites (Pizzarova and Grano Kitchen) taking over the kitchens.



As we head into autumn and Christmas, what better way to mark the transition to winter feasts with friends, than with Freddy Bird's much-loved littlefrench - renamed for the residency as "littlevic" - promising something familiar, but also a little bit different, from the charismatic Bristol chef.



The one-off menu will contain seasonal dishes catering for everything from a pre-show meal to more relaxed evening's dining, while half portions are available to cater for children, plus a range of Littleshop & Pantry snacks and quick bites for those on the go.



Bristol Old Vic's award-winning front of house spaces are the perfect place to enjoy the variety on offer from littlevic. Whether as an express pre-theatre meal, or a more theatrical dining experience in Coopers' Hall restaurant, or just somewhere to grab a casual bite in the theatre's outdoor King Street cabins. Whatever you chose, littlevic sure to provide the perfect showstopping service in beautiful surroundings.



Commenting on the launch, Charlotte Geeves, Bristol Old Vic's Executive Director, said: "littlefrench is the perfect partner for us - the relaxed, informal style of Freddy's food and hospitality are legendary and fit perfectly with Bristol Old Vic's welcome to everyone across the city. We are so excited to see how the 'little' restaurant with a big heart can bring some of its trademark creativity and fun to our autumn season".



littlefrench restaurant first opened in July 2019 in Bristol's Westbury Park village and quickly became a neighbourhood favourite as well as a destination dining spot for food lovers in the UK. The daily changing menu cooked by renowned chef Freddy Bird gained media attention and critical acclaim from the likes of Marina O'Loughlin in The Sunday Times, Tom Parker-Bowles in the Daily Mail and Tim Hayward in the FT Weekend.



littlefrench offers unpretentious French food cooked in Freddy's unique style, engaging wines at sensible prices, and most of all a relaxed friendly vibe.



Freddy Bird, littlefrench owner, said: "We are honoured to be the next pop-up in Bristol Old Vic's food series. The chance to bring our signature style of food and the littlefrench philosophy to this iconic building in the heart of Bristol is genuinely exciting. At littlevic we will share all the things that people love about littlefrench using the very best ingredients from our beloved producers and local suppliers. The size of the space and the diverse audience means we can showcase our food beyond French cooking, and share some of our most favourite dishes."

For more information visit https://bristololdvic.org.uk/eat-drink