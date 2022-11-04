Bristol Old Vic Receives ACE Funding For the Next Three Years

Bristol Old Vic has been offered £1.25m annually for the next three years as part of Arts Council England's investment programme for 2023 - 2026.

The investment enables Bristol Old Vic to continue to co-create and deliver creative opportunities that will engage thousands of Bristolians of all ages, support South West based artists and companies, and originate bold new theatre productions that will thrill and entertain audiences in Bristol, the UK and beyond.



Bristol Old Vic's Chief Executive Charlotte Geeves said: "We are delighted to remain part of Arts Council England's national portfolio organisations and welcome the Investment Programme's support of England's world class cultural sector through this wide-ranging portfolio of companies.

We offer our love and support to colleagues and friends across the sector, particularly in Bristol and the South West, who have also been through this process and received their own funding news today.

We are now looking forward to delivering an exciting programme of work from Jan - Jul '23, the transfer of Giles Terera's The Meaning of Zong to the Barbican, and, in spring next year, announcing Nancy Medina's first season as Artistic Director."



Arts Council England Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota, said: "As well as continuing our commitment to our many established and renowned cultural organisations, I am deeply proud of the support we will be giving to those new organisations which will help ignite creativity across the country. We are facing economic pressures at present but this funding is about an investment in our future. This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists. In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country's talent."



Arts Council England Chief Executive, Darren Henley, said: "Together, each of the 990 organisations that have been offered funding today will contribute to a portfolio that is rich, varied and truly national. This is our widest ever spread of investment across the country, ensuring that many more people will have access to a wider choice of exceptional art, culture and creative opportunities on their doorsteps. We are in tough times but we must remember creativity brings with it extraordinary dividends, boosting our country's economic growth, creating jobs, bringing communities closer together, and making us happier as individuals. Everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits it brings, and with this investment, we believe we've taken a decisive step towards making that vision a reality."

