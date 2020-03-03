Bristol Old Vic Launches Sound Installation Celebrating Female Achievement In Theatre

In honour of International Women's Day, Bristol Old Vic is launching a series of interviews and stories centred on inspirational women from the theatre's past and present. The sound installation, titled Women of Bristol Old Vic, aims to bring the voices of women in theatre to the forefront of the industry and celebrate their achievements across theatrical history. The seven installations combine archive material, oral histories and locations across the theatre's foyer. These can be accessed through a QR code, which visitors can scan on their phones.

Charlotte Churm, University of Bristol student and the creator of Women of Bristol Old Vic said today, "Now, more than ever, it is critical to amplify the narratives of women and hopefully inspire the next generation of Bristol's female theatre-makers. We hope to shine a light on these wonderful women, spanning the 18th century to the present day, who form such an integral part of our community!"

The seven QR codes, which can be found throughout Bristol Old Vic's foyer, each unlock a story about the women of the theatre, from the first female theatre manager Sarah Macready to Wise Children's Artistic Director Emma Rice. Each QR code is in a location specific to one story, allowing listeners to celebrate the marks these women have left on the theatre and continue to leave today.

The interviews also feature Bristol Old Vic's current female staff including Becky Davies (Productions and Operations Coordinator), Charlotte Geeves (Executive Director), Chloe Naldrett Elwood (Executive Producer), Hattie De Santis (Engagement Producer), Lucy Hunt (Engagement Director) and Rebecca Molloy (Box Office Manager), as well as the cast of Diverse City's Mid Life, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School graduate Moronke Akinola and Wise Children's Artistic Director Emma Rice.

The QR codes and access to the sound installation playlist will be available from Fri 6 Mar.



To listen to the first track, "The Smell of Lavender", head to: https://qrco.de/bbSD9f





