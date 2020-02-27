Boundless Theatre Announces The Cast For RADIO ELUSIA PODCAST

Boundless Theatre presents the full cast for Nina Segal's bold debut fiction podcast: Radio Elusia. The new five-episode drama, directed by Boundless' Artistic Director Rob Drummer, will launch in April 2020. Robert Awosusi joins Drummer as Associate Director in directing Joseph Adelakun, Valerie Vansovica, Chantelle Amon, Megan Jarvie, Pip Williams, and Joe Matty. The podcast will feature music and sound design by FATHER.

"Our time will come and all the people will come out into the streets with their fists clenched, their arms and voices raised. You have to be listening. And you have to be ready."

From the seventeenth floor, Raphael watches the city for signs of a revolution, his voice echoing through a homemade radio transmitter to the streets below. He watches. He waits. One day, he disappears. Now it's down to Lia and Suz to continue where he left off. But will a revolution ever come if we just wait for it?

Set in the sprawling fictional city of Elusia, Radio Elusia is a new weekly podcast from Boundless Theatre about transmission and revolution.

"These are the messages. This is the meaning. Be ready. Be listening. And do not be afraid."

Radio Elusia was commissioned and developed as part of Extended Universe by Boundless Theatre in partnership with Teater Grob, Entropia and Sala Beckett. The project is co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union. Extended Universe is a transmedia storytelling and audience development project led by Boundless Theatre in London alongside partners in Copenhagen, Barcelona and Athens. Four stories in one extended universe. The project creates new ways for 15-25 year olds to access theatre.

Nina Segal is a playwright and screenwriter. Her play In The Night Time (Before The Sun Rises) was produced at The Gate Theatre to critical acclaim. Nina is currently under commission to Boundless, Soho Theatre, and the RSC. Her play Assembly will be staged at The Donmar Warehouse in July 2020 in response to Steve Water's The Contingency Plan.



For TV, she was in the writers' room and wrote an episode of the second season of Hanna for Amazon/NBC. She is developing projects with ITV Studios and Expectation Entertainment.

Rob Drummer joined Boundless Theatre in July 2016 as Artistic Director. For Boundless Rob directed Natives by Glenn Waldron and Confidence by Judy Upton. Before that he was Associate Dramaturg at the Bush Theatre. Prior to joining the Bush, Rob was the first Literary Manager for HighTide Festival Theatre where he supported the expansion of the festival, doubling the number of productions and before leaving the company directed Luke Barnes' Eisteddfod (Latitude), Endless Poem (London 2012 Festival) and Perish (HighTide & Public Theater, New York).

As a Dramaturg and Director Rob has worked with playwrights at theatres including The National Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Contact, York Theatre Royal and Theatre503. Rob was one of the first recipients of an Artists' International Development Fund from the Arts Council and British Council and spent time working in South Africa with playwrights and theatre makers at the Baxter and Market Theatres.

Associate Director Robert Awosusi is on the Advisory Board for Boundless Theatre. He is a director and theatre maker trained through the Young Vic's director's programme and was the Trainee Assistant Director on The Trial (Young Vic). Robert was artistic associate on METIS' participatory installation We Know Not What We May Be (Barbican). He was assistant director on "Daddy" - A Melodrama (Almeida Theatre), Fairview (Young Vic) and Let Kilburn Shake (Kiln Theatre).

FATHER is a music composition and sound-design studio which works on the principle that sound and image should work in tandem. Founded by Joe Farley and Freddie Webb, FATHER uses a variety of approaches that bridge musicality and sound design for rich, provocative and emotive sonic landscapes.

FATHER previously collaborated with Boundless Theatre on Confidence by Judy Upton and Natives by Glenn Waldron.

Launching on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts in April 2020. Each of the five episodes will be 20 minutes in length.

Radio Elusia by Nina Segal. Commissioned and developed as part of Extended Universe by Boundless Theatre in partnership with Teater Grob, Entropia and Sala Beckett. Co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.





