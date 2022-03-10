Boost For Children's Shows Announced At Pyramid And Parr Hall

Boost for children's shows at Pyramid and Parr Hall. Two venues in the heart of Warrington have increased their offer of family entertainment for 2022.

Parr Hall and Pyramid Arts Centre - run by the charity Culture Warrington - are actively planning more children's shows into the new programme with The Gruffalo among the latest announcements.

The move is in recognition of families largely missing out on live performances during the pandemic and lockdown periods.

In turn, many youngsters may still be waiting for their first experience of the stage and the lasting memories that creates.

Parr Hall started 2022 with the Tony Peers production of Snow White which was very warmly received by families after last year's panto had to be called off due to Covid.

Then last month the concert hall welcomed Exciting Science, where loud and lively experiments were brought to life on stage, and Milkshake! Live returned with favourites such as Paddington, Noddy and Milkshake Monkey.

Parr Hall has also teamed up with children's theatre specialists Tall Stories to present two Julia Donaldson tales.

It starts with The Smeds and The Smoos - a star-crossed story of friendship and tolerance - on Saturday and Sunday, 19 and 20 March, before The Gruffalo stomps into Warrington on Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 June.

Over at Pyramid, The People's Theatre Company will be charming young families on Saturday, 16 April, with I Spy With My Little Eye.

The musical sees Molly's parents worry about how to throw their daughter the perfect sixth birthday party with little money and a messy house before they discover that all they need is love.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "It's given us a real boost to bring everyone back together at Pyramid and Parr Hall after the restrictions.

"So we feel it is important now more than ever to have something for everyone at our venues. When you think of Parr Hall, the first thing that might come to mind are rock gigs and comedy shows.

"But we always have something for families in our programme and we're giving that an even bigger push this year. Parr Hall has been here for generations and we're honoured that many people have grown up with us and come back time and again.

"So we love giving children their first experiences of live performances here in Warrington. Youngsters can be the harshest critics but they seem to love our shows and it's a privilege that they often provide these magical and lasting memories."

To book tickets to any of the family shows at Pyramid and Parr Hall visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org.