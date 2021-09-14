Body Movements Festival Launch After Hours Series

With less than a month to go until Body Movements Festival takes over Hackney Wick for a kaleidoscopic celebration of queer club culture on Saturday 9th October, organisers have announced an alluring series of after hours parties hosted by some the scene's hottest queer collectives.

Sprawling across Hackney, four electrifying shows will keep festival-goers dancing until dawn as London's celebrated Chapter 10, take over at Oval Space with a fun-fuelled lineup supplied by expert selectors, Dan Beaumont, Charlie Porter, D.Tiffany, Nadine Artois, LSDXOXO and a special guest.

Bringing unbound energy to Colour Garden in Hackney Wick, trUst joins forces with Spanish party-starters MARICAS with a lineup featuring chief marica, ISAbella going back-to-back with trUst head-honcho and Body Movements co-founder, Saoirse, Jaye Ward and very special, secret guest.

The Yard will also see a hefty pairing as groundbreaking collective, Harpies team up with Body Movements' own Little Gay Brother for a hot and sassy night of music, performance and unbeatable vibes, with a soundtrack provided by Eris Drew & Octo Octa, Maze & Masters and a back-to-back set from two special guests.

Making for a truly international affair, legendary Berlin party, Herrensauna will host Colour Factory. Herrensauna founders CEM and MCMLXXXV will be joined on the lineup by hell-raising producer Jasmine Infiniti for a night that promises to live long in the memory of those in attendance.

Body Movements Festival represents the full spectrum of queer club culture. A truly unique opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a cultural movement that has shaped the face of dance music as we know it today.

Tickets for Body Movements After Hours Series will be available from Friday 17th September. To sign-up for tickets, please visit: https://ra.co/pre/1445335