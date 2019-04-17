Blueleaf Theatre Announce New Writing Event At Old Red Lion Theatre

Blueleaf Theatre today announced a new writing scratch night as part of The Old Red Lion Theatre's Spring/Summer programme. The show, titled A New Leaf, will premiere in June and follows a sell out run of James P Mannion's Hedgehogs & Porcupines at the Old Red Lion, last October. The project aims to give a platform to developing the most exciting early career playwrights and directors in the UK.

Announcing the new project, producer Jess Moncur stated "Scratch nights provide a vital platform for up and coming artists. At the heart of Blueleaf's focus is the writer and A New Leaf offers a safe space for playwrights at the beginning of their career to take risks and get the feedback needed for development." Moncur, who recently joined Blueleaf from Theatre 503, continued, "as an emerging company ourselves, we are really enthusiastic to support and grow alongside new writers and theatre makers."

As well as the announcement, Blueleaf Theatre launched their callout for writers and directors for the project. More information on this can be found via the Blueleaf Theatre website.

For more information on submissions got to https://www.blueleaftheatre.co.uk/a-new-leaf-2019

Tickets Available from the Old Red Lion Theatre Website:

https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/a-new-leaf.html





