Blueleaf Theatre Announce New Writing Event At Old Red Lion Theatre

Apr. 17, 2019  

Blueleaf Theatre Announce New Writing Event At Old Red Lion Theatre

Blueleaf Theatre today announced a new writing scratch night as part of The Old Red Lion Theatre's Spring/Summer programme. The show, titled A New Leaf, will premiere in June and follows a sell out run of James P Mannion's Hedgehogs & Porcupines at the Old Red Lion, last October. The project aims to give a platform to developing the most exciting early career playwrights and directors in the UK.

Announcing the new project, producer Jess Moncur stated "Scratch nights provide a vital platform for up and coming artists. At the heart of Blueleaf's focus is the writer and A New Leaf offers a safe space for playwrights at the beginning of their career to take risks and get the feedback needed for development." Moncur, who recently joined Blueleaf from Theatre 503, continued, "as an emerging company ourselves, we are really enthusiastic to support and grow alongside new writers and theatre makers."

As well as the announcement, Blueleaf Theatre launched their callout for writers and directors for the project. More information on this can be found via the Blueleaf Theatre website.

For more information on submissions got to https://www.blueleaftheatre.co.uk/a-new-leaf-2019

Tickets Available from the Old Red Lion Theatre Website:

https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/a-new-leaf.html



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Darlington Operatic Society Presents JEKYLL & HYDE
  • Bristol Old Vic And St Pauls Carnival Join Forces To Host A Carnival Takeover On 4 May
  • Pair Of Pop Idol Tribute Nights Planned For Parr Hall
  • Armistead Maupin To Appear At Storyhouse In Chester
  • Children's Auditions Announced For NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL In Wolverhampton And UK Tour
  • Paines Plough Announces Full Tour Dates For Zia Ahmed's Debut Play I WANNA BE YOURS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup