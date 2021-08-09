Blue Panther Productions & Canal Cafe Theatre to Present LOVE GODDESS, THE RITA HAYWORTH CABARET

Love Goddess, the Rita Hayworth Cabaret is a celebration of music, dance, and magic with the glorious Rita Hayworth, played in a tour-de-force performance by the show's creator, New York-based Almog Pail, accompanied by composer-lyricist & Broadway pianist, Logan Medland. Love Goddess (original title Me, Myself and Rita) won raves for the London premiere, Canal Café (2017), in Malta, and Off-Broadway. The Canal Café Theatre is proud to present this exclusive return engagement.

We meet 13-year old Margarita Carmen Cansino in Tijuana, where she worked as her father's dance partner. At 18, after a quick arranged marriage to a low-level producer twice her age, her career as Rita Hayworth was launched. She made 61 films over 37 years. Crowned Love Goddess, she thrilled studio executives and audiences in 1940s/50s Hollywood with her irresistible blend of sensuality on-screen and bashful demeanor in person. Privately, Hayworth struggled with her Hollywood identity. She was a fantasy for millions but remained a stranger to herself.

DETAILS:

Producers: Laura Lundy, Blue Panther Productions, NYC and Canal Café Theatre, London

Director: Jay Stern

Book by Almog Pail and Stephen Garvey

Composer- Lyricist: Logan Medland

Choreographer: Lorna Ventura

Cast: Almog Pail as Rita Hayworth

Listings

9 PERFORMANCES ONLY

17 September-3 October 2021 Friday, Saturday, & Sunday at the following times:

Fridays @ 7:30pm

Saturdays @ 7:30pm

Sundays 7pm

Running time: Approx 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/lovegoddess/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £15/£12 (booking fees may apply)

