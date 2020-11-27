Blake to Perform at Theatre Royal Winchester

The Brit-Award winning trio, Blake will be celebrating Christmas in style at Theatre Royal Winchester on Tuesday 8 December 2020. Christmas with Blake will be an evening full of song and cheer as they take you on a musical Christmas journey. Featuring classic Christmas songs including Let It Snow, The Snowman and White Christmas all interspersed with some funny anecdotes.

Blake are renowned for performing classical and pop songs in stunning vocal arrangements. With over a million albums sold, No1 hits in ten countries and nearly 150 TV appearances around the globe, Blake are one of today's most eclectic and exciting classical crossover groups.

The trio comprises of tenors Oliver Baines and Humphrey Berney and bass-baritone Stephen Bowman. Oliver Baines is no stranger to Winchester, having been a chorister at Winchester Cathedral when younger.

Christmas with Blake will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Tuesday 8 December. For more information and to book tickets, visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or email boxoffice@playtothecrowd.co.uk.

Theatre Royal Winchester has put in extensive measures to make the venue Covid secure and have been granted use of UK Theatre's See It Safely mark that certifies venues are complying with the latest Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and audiences. Measures in place include the removal of every other row of seats in the auditorium and leaving two empty seats in between each 'audience bubble'. Face masks must be worn in the auditorium by everyone over 11 years unless the customer is exempt. Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the building, a one-way system is in place and the venue has increased its cleaning routine throughout and regular disinfects the auditorium, foyer and toilet areas.

