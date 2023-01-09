Birmingham Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKE Will Tour the UK in Spring 2023

For spring 2023, ballet's greatest love story returns in Birmingham Royal Ballet's revival of Sir Peter Wright and Galina Samsova's glorious journey into Swan Lake, a lavish production in which the Royal Ballet Sinfonia performs Tchaikovsky's superb music live alongside BRB's spectacular dancers. This romantic fable of ill-fated passion has bewitched audiences for generations and will tour to the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton; Birmingham Hippodrome; The Lowry, Salford; Sunderland Empire, Theatre Royal Plymouth and, for the first time, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from January - March 2023.

This treasured production of Swan Lake is the third in a trio of Sir Peter Wright's exquisite ballets performed by the company this season, following the first revival in five years of the joyous classic Coppélia in October, and the world-famous production of The Nutcracker at the Birmingham Hippodrome, following a million-pound refurbishment, for Christmas.

The tour will also include guest performances from two of the world's greatest dancers. Vadim Muntagirov, Principal Dancer with The Royal Ballet, will perform the role of Prince Siegfried at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th March and Polina Semionova, Resident Guest Principal Artist with the Berlin State Ballet and former Principal Artist with The American Ballet Theatre in New York, will guest perform the iconic dual lead role of Odette and Odile at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February.

Prince Siegfried is out hunting one night when he happens upon a flock of graceful swans. When one of them turns into a beautiful woman, the Prince is utterly smitten - but Odette explains that she has fallen under an evil spell cast by the evil Baron von Rothbart, which keeps her in swan form from dawn to dusk. Can Siegfried's love break the spell? Find out in this exquisite production of a true ballet classic.

Swan Lake will visit the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (2-4 February); Birmingham Hippodrome (15-25 February); The Lowry, Salford (2-4 March); Sunderland Empire (9-11 March); Theatre Royal Plymouth (15-18 March) and Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (30 March-1 April).

Tour Dates

Southampton Mayflower Theatre: 2-4 February 2023

Birmingham Hippodrome: 15-25 February 2023

The Lowry, Salford: 2-4 March 2023

Sunderland Empire: 9-11 March 2023

Theatre Royal Plymouth: 15-18 March 2023

Edinburgh Festival Theatre: 30 March-1 April 2023