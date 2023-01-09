Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Birmingham Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKE Will Tour the UK in Spring 2023

The tour kicks off at Southampton Mayflower Theatre from 2–4 February 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Birmingham Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKE Will Tour the UK in Spring 2023

For spring 2023, ballet's greatest love story returns in Birmingham Royal Ballet's revival of Sir Peter Wright and Galina Samsova's glorious journey into Swan Lake, a lavish production in which the Royal Ballet Sinfonia performs Tchaikovsky's superb music live alongside BRB's spectacular dancers. This romantic fable of ill-fated passion has bewitched audiences for generations and will tour to the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton; Birmingham Hippodrome; The Lowry, Salford; Sunderland Empire, Theatre Royal Plymouth and, for the first time, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from January - March 2023.

This treasured production of Swan Lake is the third in a trio of Sir Peter Wright's exquisite ballets performed by the company this season, following the first revival in five years of the joyous classic Coppélia in October, and the world-famous production of The Nutcracker at the Birmingham Hippodrome, following a million-pound refurbishment, for Christmas.

The tour will also include guest performances from two of the world's greatest dancers. Vadim Muntagirov, Principal Dancer with The Royal Ballet, will perform the role of Prince Siegfried at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th March and Polina Semionova, Resident Guest Principal Artist with the Berlin State Ballet and former Principal Artist with The American Ballet Theatre in New York, will guest perform the iconic dual lead role of Odette and Odile at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February.

Prince Siegfried is out hunting one night when he happens upon a flock of graceful swans. When one of them turns into a beautiful woman, the Prince is utterly smitten - but Odette explains that she has fallen under an evil spell cast by the evil Baron von Rothbart, which keeps her in swan form from dawn to dusk. Can Siegfried's love break the spell? Find out in this exquisite production of a true ballet classic.

Swan Lake will visit the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (2-4 February); Birmingham Hippodrome (15-25 February); The Lowry, Salford (2-4 March); Sunderland Empire (9-11 March); Theatre Royal Plymouth (15-18 March) and Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (30 March-1 April).

Tour Dates

Southampton Mayflower Theatre: 2-4 February 2023

Birmingham Hippodrome: 15-25 February 2023

The Lowry, Salford: 2-4 March 2023

Sunderland Empire: 9-11 March 2023

Theatre Royal Plymouth: 15-18 March 2023

Edinburgh Festival Theatre: 30 March-1 April 2023



WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo Photo
WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo
A Mancunian tells their story of a break-up with Jazz Music in We Need to Talk at The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo. Performances run Friday 27th January 11pm, Saturday 28th January 10.30pm, Friday 3rd February 11pm, and Saturday 4th February 10.30pm.
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE Photo
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, has announced they will be supporting a Lancaster- based, retired writer with their first ever in-house musical production, Times Like These.
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB Photo
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB
Continuing their reign of theatrical firsts, Leeds Conservatoire's BA Acting and Actor Musician programmes has announced the regional premiere of The Coup Coup Club, a political musical cabaret set in the heart of Argentina's Dirty War.
Photos: First Look at SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER From the Varna International Ballets Photo
Photos: First Look at SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER From the Varna International Ballet's Debut UK Tour
Get a first look at photos of The Varna International Ballet's The Nutcracker and Swan Lake! The company is visiting the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history. 

More Hot Stories For You


Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESELowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE
January 8, 2023

The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, has announced they will be supporting a Lancaster- based, retired writer with their first ever in-house musical production, Times Like These.
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUBCast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB
January 8, 2023

Continuing their reign of theatrical firsts, Leeds Conservatoire's BA Acting and Actor Musician programmes has announced the regional premiere of The Coup Coup Club, a political musical cabaret set in the heart of Argentina's Dirty War.
IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023
January 6, 2023

4 Le Gallienne Theatre Company in association  with Seven Dials Playhouse presents  the world premiere of Irrelevant, Monday 9th- Saturday 28th January 2023.
Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell PlacePhilharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell Place
January 6, 2023

Following a successful collaboration during London Art Week and the first four concerts of the residency from  September to November 2022, the Philharmonia and Cromwell Place have announced the programme for the second half of the residency from January - June  2023.  Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place.
NOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This MonthNOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This Month
January 6, 2023

Pilot Theatre will be returning to Coventry this month with their award-winning 2019 production of Sabrina Mahfouz's exciting adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia. Noughts & Crosses will play at The Belgrade from Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 January, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 January.
share