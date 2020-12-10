Birmingham Repertory Theatre Collaborate With Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey To Mark Human Rights Day

Today marks Human Rights Day (10 Dec), recognising the day that, in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

As part of Fly the Flag 2020, Birmingham Repertory Theatre has collaborated with Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey, on a new commission in response to Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Fly The Flag is a unique collaboration between arts organisations and human rights charities which celebrates and reminds us of the human rights we all share. This year the campaign moves online as it focuses on Article 25, the right to food, shelter, healthcare, social services and security. Over 30 Poets from across the UK have been commissioned to write and record new works, including this brand-new poem from Casey Bailey commissioned by The REP.

Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey said: "For me this project is important because it refocuses us on human rights, and this is essential in a world where often get lost in issues that centre around us, and forget that without our active engagement, people's lives are destroyed and even loss in situations that are fixable. This made me instantly what to be involved in a project that shines a light and draws attention to Article 25".

The REP's Artistic Director, Sean Foley added: "In a year that has been difficult for everyone, and extremely hard for many, it is right that we draw our attention those who are the most unfortunate of all. Article 25 of the UDHR enshrines the right to food, shelter, healthcare, social services and security to everyone, and The REP is proud to have commissioned Birmingham's Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey, to deliver a work that reflects the constant human relevance and importance of these rights, both nationally and internationally."

The series of poems specially commissioned in response to Article 25 and performed digitally will be available to watch at flytheflag.org.uk and Casey Bailey's work can be viewed and shared here.

Alongside the poems, schools will receive a new virtual assembly pack with the poems, providing a moment for creativity in their assemblies and some thoughtful provocations around Article 25.

Fly The Flag 2020 builds on two years of activity, and propels the project towards the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 2023. Launched in 2018 on the 70th anniversary of the ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Fly The Flag is a reminder of the human rights we all entitled to, in particular raising awareness of the UDHR amongst young people and shining a light where human rights are violated.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 2018, artist and activist Ai Weiwei was commissioned to design a flag. This flag was launched in 2019 at Somerset House and displayed by hundreds of arts organisations, schools and charities with children and young people across the UK taking part in activities to learn about Human Rights.

For more information on the work of The REP visit birmingham-rep.co.uk.