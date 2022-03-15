Birmingham Rep Streams WHAT I WROTE On Demand

Birmingham Rep's highly acclaimed, five star production of The Play What I Wrote will be streamed on demand via the theatre's website for a very limited time from today, Tue 15 Mar.

Starring special celebrity guest star, Tom Hiddleston, audiences can stream the production which was filmed live on tour at Theatre Royal, Bath for just £10 at birmingham-rep.co.uk for 3 weeks only until noon, Mon 4 Apr. Audiences at home can be the first to experience this special recording of the production ahead of broadcast on the BBC later this year.

Proceeds raised from streaming of the production will go directly toward supporting the ongoing work of The Rep as Birmingham's only producing theatre. Audiences will have the option to add a donation amount to their ticket cost, those viewing are kindly asked to consider a donation which reflects the amount of people tuning in for this special streaming event.

Tom Hiddleston said; "My time as the mystery guest star in Birmingham Rep's production of The Play What I Wrote was a joy from start to finish. To be back on a stage in front of live audiences in Birmingham, Bath and Chichester was a real thrill. I am now so pleased that the streaming of this production will enable more people to enjoy this hilarious and wonderful show. The Rep is a historic and pioneering theatre that has launched the careers of some of British theatre's greatest actors, and to perform there and to support its new era was an honour."

Director of The Play What I Wrote and Artistic Director of The Rep, Sean Foley added; "Our 20th Anniversary Production of The Play What I Wrote has brought laughter to audiences as part of its UK tour since playing at The Rep at Christmas. Now, we are thrilled to announce this opportunity for audiences everywhere to see this Olivier Award winning homage to Morecambe and Wise in their own homes. It was a thrill to capture the joy this show brings for the BBC, and now to stream a Rep production on demand for the very first time."

Tom Hiddleston first appeared in the show during opening performances at Birmingham Rep in December 2021 before the production headed out on a UK tour beginning at Theatre Royal, Bath and visiting Shrewsbury, Manchester, Chichester, Malvern, Cambridge and Sheffield. Other recent special celebrity guest stars have included Charles Dance, Adrian Lester, Keith Allen, Kara Tointon, Tamzin Outhwaite, Craig Parkinson, Gary Lucy, Sue Holderness, Annette Badland and Denise Welch.

'Thom' has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called 'A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple'. 'Dennis', on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom's confidence will be restored and the double act will go on. But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote...

The Play What I Wrote is now available on demand for £10 at birmingham-rep.co.uk until noon on Mon 4 Apr.