Birmingham Rep Declares Climate Emergency on World Environment Day

On what is the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day (Monday 5th June) and during Birmingham Rep’s Climate Action Week, The Rep declares CLIMATE EMERGENCY with a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and increase sustainability.

The theatre will deliver this ambition through strategic areas of work with an overall objective to be carbon neutral within ten years.

This journey has already begun with The Rep having reduced energy consumption by 50% since 2022; swapped to 95% water-based products in its paint shop; redistributed the set for its recent production of Of Mice and Men; replaced over 700 lamps and 50 fittings with LED filaments; ensuring conference materials are recycled; and where possible using pre-loved and recycled clothing for all productions. The theatre has also signed up to the Oil Free Sponsorship pledge.

During the pandemic, the Theatre Industry responded to the Climate Crisis by creating a set of guidelines to support theatre making in a more sustainable way called the Theatre Green Book. The Rep started its Green Book journey with last year’s Would You Bet Against Us? in collaboration with Told By An Idiot theatre company, where they successfully achieved a fully sustainable production. The theatre’s next Green Book production will be Little Red Riding Hood in The Door at Christmas and The Rep looks forward to producing more Green Book productions in the future.

The Rep, one of the UK’s leading producing theatres and the first theatre in the city to pledge, is part of a growing group of people in arts and culture creating a regenerative future that protects the planet and sustains everyone, everywhere.

The Rep’s Executive Producer Chloe Naldrett said: “It is time for artists and for cultural institutions to step up: it is our job to make a better, fairer, cleaner future irresistible. Our Declaration today is not our first step on this journey, but it is one that we are now ready to share with our audiences.”

As part of the theatre’s Climate Action Week and its Declaration, The Rep hosts an exciting week of exploration and discussion with artists, organisations, and audiences featuring: Letters To The Earth Workshop (5 June) where audiences are invited to join Rep Staff, Trustees, and members of Young Rep in this participatory workshop; Theatre Complicité’s Can I Live? (7-10 June) a film conceived, written and performed by Fehinti Balogun. This energising and uplifting film is an exploration of the place where the climate emergency and social justice meet, and a call-to-action to anyone who is curious about what we can do to help. Screenings of Can I Live? are preceded by Birmingham artist Salma Zulfiqar’s film Migration Blanket, which was commissioned by Festival 2022, and are followed by a post-show discussion on a different environmental theme every evening. The week also features Our Future Needs You (9 June – supported by Culture Declares Emergency) a lively and empowering event about Climate Awareness for artists and arts organisations in the West Midlands.

