Bill Bryson Brings OBSERVATIONS ON LIFE AND THE HUMAN BODY Tour To UK

Lateral Events has announced that Bill Bryson will bring his hit tour Bill Bryson - Observations on Life and the Human Body to the UK for two dates. The show will first come to Manchester's The Palace Theatre on 5th October 2019 and then The New Theatre in Oxford on October 12th 2019, with tickets on sale from 10am on 17th May 2019 available at https://lateralevents.com/public-events/bill-bryson-2019/.

Best known for his wickedly sassy travel books, Bill Bryson undertook the gigantean task of providing a layman's take on science in the best-selling A Short History of Nearly Everything. For the past three years Bill Bryson has been taking a good long look at the human body. The result - his latest tome The Body; A Guide for Occupants, which will be released in October. These live shows offer those incumbents of a body an exclusive glimpse at what Bill discovered.

With his matchless homing instinct for the funniest and quirkiest, his unerring eye for the idiotic, the endearing, the ridiculous and the scandalous, Bryson will exercise his razor-sharp wit in sharing his globe-trotting travel experiences, his forays into science and his latest endeavour - the human body, live on stage.

Bryson said: "We spend our whole lives in one body and yet most of us have practically no idea how it works and what goes on inside it. The idea is simply to try to understand the extraordinary contraption that is us. What I learned is that we are infinitely more complex and wondrous, and often more mysterious, than I had ever suspected. There really is no story more amazing than the story of us."

More information at lateralevents.com/public-events/bill-bryson-2019/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You