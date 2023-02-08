Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in July

2023 will see another season of Agatha Christie plays performed by Bijou Theatre Productions which has a long history, reflecting the region's association with Christie's birthplace and her holiday home in later life.

Bijou started as a private members theatre club in 1955 by a lady called Greta Huggins and was based in a stable at the back of the then Gerston Hotel in Paignton town centre. Since the early days, Bijou Theatre Productions has grown from a 50-seater private club to a thriving business with 130 members. Founder, Greta bequeathed the company to Jill Farrant, who took over in 1983 and a move to the town's Palace Theatre followed in 1986.

Today Bijou Theatre Productions is run by an all-woman team with Wendy Caplan and daughter, Sarah working alongside Jill as co-directors. Their resident venue, the Palace Theatre in Paignton is also led by a two women Directors who took on the lease of the ailing and under-threat theatre in 2018.

Bijou Theatre Productions has gained a great reputation for its association with the Torquay born, 'Queen of Crime', Agatha Christie. Since their much-acclaimed production of Towards Zero in 1984, Bijou has performed an Agatha Christie summer season almost every year at the Palace Theatre to very appreciative audiences from across the globe.

Theatre Director Deirdre Makepeace: 'We have a very strong local audience but the Agatha season draws in audiences from across the world. There is no end to the Queen of Crime's global reputation. Visitors will usually also plan a visit to Agatha's holiday home at Greenway as well as visiting a number of locations that appeared in her books.'

The 2023 production is The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his dull but devoted wife Gerda, his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta and his former lover and Hollywood film star Veronica. Also visiting are Edward and Midge whose romantic assertions are likewise thrown into the mix. As the list of romantic associations grow so does the list of potential suspects when Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive but only one of them did the deed.

The Hollow runs 6 June to 27 July, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 7:30pm.

To find out more about Bijou's shows at the Palace Theatre and ticket information please visit www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk.