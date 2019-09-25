Belgrade Theatre Gets Messy With Relaxed Family Show

The Belgrade Theatre is set to host its first ever fully relaxed run of a production when multi-award-winning theatre company Zoo Co bring their new show Messy to Coventry this October.

Developed in partnership with the ADHD Foundation, Messy is performed by a mixed Deaf and hearing cast with Sign Supported English, and runs for four 50-minute performances on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October.

All performances will be relaxed performances, which means that if you need to stand up, sit down, wiggle or wriggle about, make noises, leave or come back in, that's absolutely fine! There will be no loud noises, and the lights will stay on in the theatre so it won't be too dark.

Blending puppetry, original music, tap dancing and even a trip to the moon, Messy follows the magical and visual adventures of a girl named Daisy and the stories that explode from "The Mess" that's always following her around.

Daisy has a messy brain and a messy bedroom. No matter what she does, "The Mess" is always there. Which makes it very difficult to look for stuff. Important stuff. Like Mr Twiggy...

When Daisy is chosen to look after Mr Twiggy the class hamster, Daisy (and the rest of her class) worry that she might lose him. So she's very glad when her best friend Beth decides to stay over to lend a hand.

Beth, Daisy and Mr Twiggy are excited about having the best weekend ever together. But things don't quite go according to plan..

Can Daisy use the adventures of "The Mess" to find Mr Twiggy and prove everyone wrong?

Devised by the Zoo Co ensemble, Messy is produced by Rosalind Hoy and directed by Florence O'Mahony, and stars Liberty Bliss, Alexandra James and Fleur Rooth. Design is by Stella Backman, music is by Nick Gilbert and Laura Kaye Thomson. The movement director is Liberty Bliss, and the BSL Deaf consultant is Rupal Chandi.

Messy shows at the Belgrade Theatre on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





