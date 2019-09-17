Belgrade Theatre Celebrates Black History Month 2019

Coventry's Belgrade Theatre is gearing up for a series of celebrations next month as Black History Month returns in October 2019.

The programme kicks off on Wed 2 Oct with a free screening of Boots Riley's critically acclaimed Sorry to Bother You. Named by GQ as the best film of 2018, this dark, sci-fi comedy tells the story of Cassius Green, a black telemarketer who struggles to sell to predominantly white people over the phone - until a colleague suggests he start using a "white voice" to make himself sound more appealing.

Maureen Cottle's timely exhibition Britain Needs You will highlight real-life stories from the Windrush Generation from Sat 5 Oct. Running until the end of the month, the exhibition celebrates Windrush families' contributions to Coventry over the years, both personal and professional. A launch event at 1pm on Sat 5 Oct will offer opportunities to learn more about the city's rich and varied history, and to meet some of the subjects of the photographs on display.

On Fri 18 Oct, the hugely popular Desi Central are back with another unmissable Black History Month special. Join Kat B, Maureen Younger, Smash and Kane Brown for a night of side-splitting stand-up in their Comedy Of Black Origin Comedy Shutdown.

Kids are invited to enjoy a free taster of the Belgrade's youth theatre groups during half-term with a one-off session taking place at 11am on Wed 23 Oct. Open to kids aged 11-16, this hands-on, interactive session will explore elements of black history through drama, led by one of the Belgrade's experienced drama practitioners.

The programme will culminate in a big celebration of history, music and poetry on Fri 25 Oct, organised in partnership with Coventry Diversity Forum. Expect live African drumming from Jahman Aggrey and storytelling suitable for all ages in this free evening event, taking place from 7pm.

For more information and to book for these events, visit the Belgrade Theatre website at www.belgrade.co.uk or call 024 7655 3055.





