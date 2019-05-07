Belgrade Theatre Announces New Shows For Autumn 2019

With summer now almost upon us, the Belgrade Theatre Coventry is getting ready for an exciting new season, with classic drama, musicals, opera, live music and more lined up for Autumn/Winter 2019.

Following previously announced season highlights like The Entertainer, The Gruffalo, Horrible Histories and Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, a host of new shows go on general sale this week, including exciting co-productions of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Hanif Kureishi's My Beautiful Laundrette.

Showing 2-12 October, Rona Munro's innovative new Frankenstein adaptation will place author Mary Shelley centre stage, exploring the stark realities of her life that led to the creation of her gothic masterpiece. Drawing parallels between the experiences of revolutionary women then and now, Frankenstein is produced by the Belgrade Theatre, Selladoor Productions, Matthew Townshend and Perth Theatre at Horsecross Arts.

Then from 29 Oct-2 Nov, Hanif Kureishi's Oscar-nominated 1985 screenplay is revisited in a bold new staging of My Beautiful Laundrette from the Belgrade Theatre, Curve Leicester, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse.

Set in London during the Thatcher years, this Culture Clash comedy tells the story of young British Pakistani Omar, who transforms his uncle's run-down launderette into a thriving business with the help of old school friend Johnny. During a confrontation with a fascist gang, Omar recognises Johnny and uses their shared history to defuse the situation. As they work together to renovate the laundrette, love blossoms between them.

Thrills are in store when N. J. Crisp's Dangerous Obsession opens in Coventry 10-12 October, unfolding a shocking story of twisted revenge and shattering revelations. When Sally Driscoll is suddenly interrupted by a mysterious suited man, she has no idea of the secrets that his search for retribution will unearth.

Live music lovers can look forward to spectacular performances when The Goldhawks perform The Who's unforgettable album Tommy in its entirety on Wednesday 9 October, followed by the return of Navi as The King of Pop himself on Friday 17 January.

Finally, Olivier Award-winners OperaUpClose are back on Thursday 6 February with the premiere of their new English version of Puccini's classic Madam Butterfly, told from a female, East Asian perspective.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





